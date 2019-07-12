Meet Winemaker Michael Avery and the Wines from GAILIL MOUNTAIN WINERY in Israel

Broadwayworld.com recently had the wonderful opportunity to attend a tasting lunch at Gramercy Tavern in NYC guided by Winemaker Michael Avery from Galil Mountain Winery in Israel. It was his first United States tour with the winery. We tasted a fine selection of wines that paired well with the luncheon courses that were served.

Michael Avery was born in Mildura, Australia and was raised on a family farm located on the Murray River. Vineyards comprised the majority of the property so Michael was exposed to winemaking from an early age.

Michael holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry, a diploma in Wine Technology and Marketing and a master's degree in Winemaking. He has worked in the McLaren Vale region for Kangarilla Road/Gemtree Winery and has also been an Assistant Winemaker with Andrew Peace Wines. Under the tutelage of Victor Shoenfeld, he worked on the winemaking team of Golan Heights Winery. In 2018, had the opportunity to for the premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir producer, Gran Moraine Winery in Oregon. He then returned to Israel to join the Galil Mountain Winery team. Along with head winemaker Micha Vaadia, he is currently responsible for overseeing all aspects of the winemaking and the operation of the winery.

At the luncheon, Michael told guests that he is pleased to work in the Galilee region of Northern Israel, an area that is becoming well known globally for producing excellent wines. He pointed out that Galil Mountain Winery is very focused on sustainability. It spans five area vineyards, a state of the art production plant, and proven expertise.

Our readers will like to know that the superb wines of Galil Mountain Winery are both accessible and affordable. We tasted the Galil Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, SRP $17.50; Galil Syrah 2017, SRP $15.50; Galil Ela 2014, SRP $19.99; Galil Alon 2014, SRP $21.99; and the Galil Yiron 2015, SRP $35.00. While these wines exemplify outstanding winemaking, they are also kosher making them perfect for holidays and gifting.

Galil Mountain Winery features the Galil Mountain label with fruity wines ready for drinking one year after each harvest; the Galil Label with varietal and blended wines that represent the character of the Galilee region; Free Style Wines that include a dry white wine and a dry red wine; and their Flagship wines that are blended by selecting vineyards and varieties to produce long aging wines.

For more information on Galil Mountain Winery, please visit http://www.galilmountain.co.il/en/home/a/main/ and visit the importer for Galil Mountain Winery, Yarden, Inc. at http://yardenwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Galil Mountain Winery





