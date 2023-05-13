May is National BBQ Month â€“ Celebrate at VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

May is National BBQ Month but you don't have to fire up the grill to enjoy tasty and authentic southern inspired dishes. Indulge in barbecue that will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more at Virgil's Real BBQ located at 152 West 44th Street in the heart of Times Square.

We recently stopped by for an early dinner before seeing a show. The helpful servers make meals a pleasure. Our readers will like to know that they serve breakfast, lunch, Happy Hour and dinner. In addition to the comfortable, rustic ground level dining room with a full bar, there's a spacious upstairs seating area and outdoor tables. Virgil's is family friendly and can accomodate parties of all sizes. It's no surprise that they have been serving customers for 30 years.

Kick off your meal with a craft cocktail or a draft beer that pairs wonderfully with the menu. Brews include the signature Virgil's Ale, Blue Moon, Mermaid Coney Island Pilsner and more. There are plenty of savory starters. We recommend the zesty Fried Sweet Pickles and crispy Catfish Bites, both served with Remoulade sauce. Guests return again and again for the BBQ Chicken Wings, Homemade Potato Chips, and the Beer Battered Onion Rings.

Virgil's meats are smoked at a low temperature over indirect heat for up to 10 hours with a unique mix of hickory, oak and fruit wood that impart maximum flavor. This month, Virgil's ribs are the star of the show. The restaurant is highlighting their baby back ribs with a serving choice of St. Louis style, Asian glazed, or with apricot brandy bbq sauce. You can enjoy a full rack of hickory smoked baby back ribs, two large sides, and fresh moist cornbread for $39.00 or a half rack with one cornbread and two sides for $23.95. There's is a nice variety of comfort food sides that include their rich, creamy Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Coleslaw and others. If you're not in the mood for ribs, there are many menu options that are sure to please including their tender Pulled Chicken sandwich, Burgers Southern Caesar Salad, and Blackened Salmon. Portions are generous so bring your appetite!

If you're craving something sweet, the menu offers luscious classics for you such as their Pecan Pie full of whole pecans, Key Lime Pie, Banana Pudding and Chocolate Cake.

Virgil's has become a favorite of locals and tourists alike for traditional barbecue dishes with all the trimmings and their own specialties. "Smokin' since 1994," the restaurant delivers genuine southern BBQ nationally, with locations In NYC, Las Vegas, and even in the Bahamas. More information, hours of operation, locations and menus can be found on their web site: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Virgil's Real Barbecue