Master Mixologist: Prasad Pawar of aRoqa in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC

The Michelin-recognized aRoqa in Chelsea has recently launched a refined menu of Indian-inspired cocktails by Beverage Director Prasad Pawar along with new brunch and dinner items from Executive Chef Munny Passi.

We asked Prasad Pawar to tell us a little about himself!

I started my career nearly 16 years ago in Mumbai, India and have been traveling the world ever since. Throughout my career and personal endeavors, I’ve been to over 40 countries, experience the cocktail cultures and learning about mixology—seeing how different ingredients are utilized and combining them with my own experiences. I was always a big fan of Japanese ingredients and techniques as well.

I arrived in New York City back in 2011 and it was the first time I felt like I was in a similar scene to Mumbai with the size and all the people here. I was thrilled when aRoqa gave me the opportunity to come on board and build out the cocktail menu when the restaurant first launched in 2017 allowing me to be creative and tap into my cultural roots to introduce new flavors and cocktail concepts to NYC.

I’ve also since been able to hone my techniques and further my knowledge by joining the Michelin-Starred Vestry by Shaun Hergatt back in 2020. Between my experience there and returning to aRoqa, I’m excited for the future and discovering more cocktail creations for my adventurous patrons.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Prasad about his career and aRoqa for our “Master Mixologist” feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I first became interested in cocktail culture back in 2008 in Mumbai, India when I worked as an apprentice steward at the Oberoi Hotel. It was one of the top rated, 5-star hotels in all of India and during my time there, I was introduced to bar and cocktail culture, learning firsthand some of the basics of mixology.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I like to experiment with fresh, seasonal ingredients such as fresh turmeric cordial. I’m fascinated with taking classic cocktail recipes and giving them a twist to introduce them to new audiences. For example, the “Penicillin” cocktail is traditionally made with Scotch whisky, ginger, honey syrup and fresh lemon juice—my favorite rendition of this is where I switch out the lemon juice with turmeric-infused lemon juice.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Seeing my guests reactions to the presentations that are put together drive my creativity. For example, at aRoqa, our Marigold and Smoke features dried ice which creates a smokey, visual effect for not only the one who ordered the cocktail, but everyone at the bar. Seeing peoples excitement encourages me to come up with more creative and visually stunning cocktails.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

I like an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Last Word, and of late, the Paper Plane.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks.

My favorite flavor infusions include the utilization of Indian spices; for our Spice Sensation I use Scotch infused with Chamomile Tea and an Indian spice syrup with brown sugar, and then I balance it with a fresh pineapple juice.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

The Bombay Gateway features gin infused with Kaffir Lime and Lemongrass; it’s very much like a traditional gimlet, however, I add egg white to give it a smooth, foamy head.

The Indian Sunset is a mixture of vodka and rum and utilizes a mango, passionfruit purée—we use Alphonso mangoes which are directly imported from India and are my favorite . I then finish this with a house-made hibiscus rose syrup.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

Emerald Proposal with the Habanero Chicken Tikka.

Bombay Gateway with the aRoqa Lamb Chop.

Spice Sensation with the Kataifi Mushroom.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

aRoqa is a unique NYC experience as we feature an elevated Indian dining experience focusing on smaller, tapas-style plates allowing guests to taste multiple dishes paired with innovative and beautifully presented, Indian-inspired cocktails.

aRoqa is located at 206 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.aroqanyc.com/ and call (646) 678-5471. Follow aRoqa on Instagram @aroqanyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of aRoqa