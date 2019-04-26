Master Mixologist: Nana Shimosegawa-Cocktail Consultant at BAR MOGA in NYC

Nana Shimosegawa, the first female bartender at Angel's Share - the international renown, cocktail bar in East Village, New York - is a celebrated, world-class mixologist. She is an innovator at the forefront of utilizing Japanese sake for cocktails, leads projects with sake breweries and shochu distilleries including Nanbu-Bijin, Amabuki, Iichiko, and Mugon, and has been featured in prefecture-wide initiatives in Japan. Shimosegawa is passionate about showcasing popular Japanese spirits through her cocktails, ultimately earning her place as one of the top bartenders in New York City.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Nana for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I got introduced to bartending when I started working at Zest Cantina Ebisu in Tokyo. It was the first of its kind and a pioneer in the industry for restaurants. I was still young and naive but met a very kind yet militant "senpai" (master) who taught me the basics of bartending. He really got me into cocktail making and showed me the satisfaction it can bring. I moved to the US four years later and my career as a bartender really took a serious turn at Angel's Share.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I've personally been enjoying making shochu cocktails for a few years now. I feel like shochu is really making its way into the industry this year and that's exciting.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

I enjoy creating original cocktails for restaurants but what I truly enjoy is creating a classic cocktail tailored to individual guests. It's a little secret of mine but I like to study my bar guests; what they're wearing, how the speak, and interact at the bar, and tweak the classic recipe to tailor to their taste. I'm at my happiest when I get it just right and see the expression on their faces!

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

Depends on my mood, but Bamboo and Adonis are definitely my favorites. Especially with Adonis, bars and bartenders (including myself) have their own take on the classic recipe so there's that to look forward to and enjoy.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

Raisin butter is a staple bar snack in Japanese cocktails bars. So, I made an old fashioned by infusing raisin and butter into the ingredients.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

Milky Way (Sake, Shochu, parmigiano, wasanbon, soy milk, crystallized soy sauce)

High-Curry Fizz (Gin, Japanese style sweetened spice blend, citrus, apple vinegar, club soda

I get my most of my inspiration from food! I try to express Japanese subtleties in detail, as well as my personal independence in to my cocktails. I think my Raisin Butter Old Fashion captures all three of these aspects.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

I had my favorite and most respected pastry chef, Yoshie Shiwakawa from Pastry Fouet bake me a custom made Raisin Butter Cookie as a garnish for my Raisin Butter Old Fashioned. Her cookie elevated the depth of my cocktail and I'm very grateful for her providing me the pastry. It's been a dream of mine to collaborate with amazing chefs of New York, and by doing so, I hope to grow my culinary selection for cocktails.

BAR MOGA is located at 128 W. Houston Street, New York, NY 10012. For more information, please visit https://www.barmoga.com/ or call 929.399.5853.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BAR MOGA





