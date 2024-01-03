Master Mixologist: Luis Villanueva of CASA BOND in NoHo

As Luis Villanueva grew up in central Mexico, so did his aptitude for blending diverse flavors and aromas, from the young age of 12. Family knowledge and values were instilled in him through recipes and life in the kitchen with his elders. Luis soon began to develop his own techniques, which combined with his creative intuition, fueled his passion to work with spirits as he began to pursue the world of mixology.

As with most creative personalities, Villanueva wanted to learn and explore and moved to New York at 18. Luis quickly worked through all stages of a restaurant’s kitchen to reach his dream. His impressive drive to succeed was also carried out while attending school for Hospitality Management and studying English. Luis wanted to be able to communicate his creations, interact with the consumer and build his own menus. Eager to get into the business, he started as dishwasher, busboy, waiter, bar back, then bartender. He worked for two years at Havana Alma de Cuba, building their first cocktail list, as well as at Cuba in Greenwich Village, creating a list of sixteen cocktails that deeply evoked his Latin roots. Luis has also consulted on bar projects, always coordinating his drinks with flavors coming out of the kitchen. Eventually, he landed in the position of Beverage Manager at La Pulperia. It was La Pulperia that gave Luis the opportunity to create and develop a wine and cocktail menu that spoke to the cuisines and flavors of many Latin American countries.

In November 2023, Luis joined Casa Bond, where he undertook the task of creating a cocktail list that would complement the restaurant’s classic refined Mexican fare. Now serving as the Managing Partner and Mixologist at Casa Bond, Luis lives out his dream by using mixology to connect with diners and enhance their dining experience.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Luis Villanueva about his career and the recently opened restaurant, Casa Bond that serves elevated Mexican fare and a top-notch beverage program.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

In 2009, my fascination with the cocktail culture ignited as a significant wave of creativity and innovation swept through New York City's restaurant scene. Captivated by this trend, I took my first step into the world of mixology.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

The evolution of mixology and bartending continually intrigues me, especially the innovative approaches that elevate cocktails on a molecular level. Transforming ordinary drinks into complex, sensory experiences has become a passion of mine. The fusion of various flavors and the exploration of molecular techniques have become the driving forces behind my ongoing fascination with mixology.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

At Casa Bond, we strive to transcend ordinary experiences. Our guests are consistently wowed by our unique ways of presenting cocktails. As time goes on, their expectations for creative and exciting cocktails only grow, keeping me on my toes.

Creativity is the ultimate ingredient in mixology—it's something you can never have too much of. It has helped me to create great cocktails and allowed me to continue to innovate.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

My top picks for classic cocktails are the “Margarita” and Old “Fashioned.”

Despite the Margarita's seemingly simple recipe, it's surprisingly easy to mess up if you don't know how to make it properly. Achieving a great Margarita requires a blend of simplicity and precision, and this is what excites me about the cocktail.

So, when creating the “Deluxe Margarita” for Casa Bond, I had to ensure I created balance in the cocktail using Casa Dragones silver tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar.

The Old Fashioned is also a favorite of mine, as it encompasses a spectrum of flavors, from the chosen Bourbon or preferred spirit to the selected bitters. When I discover a place that crafts them well, a smile inevitably graces my face.

For Casa Bond, I created the “Señor Bond,” a creative play on the classic Old Fashioned, made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, barrel aged aromatic bitters, smoked maple syrup, orange peel, and an amarena cherry.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

When creating cocktails, I prefer to work with exclusively fresh local and internationally sourced ingredients, ranging from pink peppercorns to the rich Mole from the La Mixteca Region in Oaxaca, Mexico.

One of my favorite infusions involves introducing floral notes into Gin. I particularly love to infuse gin with wild pink peppercorns, which have a slightly sweet, floral flavor. Then I add a hint of grapefruit oils. The floral essence of peppercorns intertwines with the citrusy brightness of grapefruit oils, creating a refined flavor profile.

On a different note, I find Mole to be one of the most distinctive and challenging sauces to make. Infusing this intricate sauce with a carefully selected Rum creates a complex explosion of flavor, unlike anything you have tasted before.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

Two of my most distinctive cocktails are the “Bond-ing” and the “No. 9”. What sets them apart is not just their taste but also the meticulous effort and creativity that was put into crafting them. I also would say what makes them distinctive is the reaction of my guests when I present these drinks—the positive and satisfied feedback I receive. It's a joy to witness customers coming back for another round or simply remembering me for "that one drink" I make. The connection these signature cocktails create with my guests is what makes them truly special.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

“Bond-ing” - a balanced blend of coconut rum, tequila, mezcal, passion fruit, and pomegranate juice was crafted to perfectly complement any ceviche on Casa Bond’s menu.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Casa Bond is a stylish, new Mexican restaurant that serves refined classic fare, focusing on the best regional dishes from the Mexican Riviera to the mountains of Sinaloa and Central Mexico. The Casa Bond experience is based on Tulum’s culture of young, artistic, fun-loving people who are highly proficient in having a good time, their Bohemian chic style, and their propensity for high-quality dining.

At Casa Bond, our goal is to offer more than just a meal; we aspire to provide an unforgettable culinary experience that immerses you in the vibrant flavors of Mexico, showcasing the nation’s rich tapestry of tastes and traditions.

Casa Bond is located at 334 Bowery, New York, NY 10012. For more information, menus, hours or operation, and to make reservations, please visit http://casabondnoho.com/ and call 917.639.3009.

Photo Credit: Daniel Acevedo