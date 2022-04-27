Master Mixologist: James MacInnes-Liquor Boss of KLAW in Miami

James MacInnes is the Liquor Boss at Klaw, a land and sea upscale dining experience located in the heart of Miami. A true Miami native, MacInnes got his first taste of the restaurant industry over a decade ago - as a food runner and barback - and it was in those early days as a barback that James first fell in love with cocktails and set his sights on growing his career in hospitality.

MacInnes got the opportunity to perfect the fine delicacy of curating a thoughtful craft cocktail program during his tenure at the Michelin-star restaurant Dinner in Melbourne, Australia. Not having quenched his thirst for an all-encompassing view still, he subsequently spent time globetrotting - from Mexico to Thailand, Germany, and then Poland - to bring his craft to the level it is at today. Before joining the Klaw team, MacInnes served as the Bar Manager for KYU Miami, a wood-fired and Asian-inspired restaurant in Miami's eclectic Wynwood Arts District.

The foundational concept of a standout cocktail program, per MacInnes, is to stay away from flashy appearances and crazy mixes of flavors. MacInnes holds that the best drink is the one you find yourself wanting to order more than one of. Bringing this vision to Klaw, MacInnes has curated an ultra-fine world-class beverage program boasting classic concepts with modern cocktail techniques for the ultimate bar experience in what will be Edgewater's only rooftop bar.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing James MacInnes about his career and Klaw for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

This is going to sound crazy, but my love of cocktails stemmed from the first time I tasted fresh squeezed orange juice. I was a barback at a farm to table concept here in Miami sometime around 2013, that went through a ridiculous amount of OJ for brunch, when I finally tried the real stuff - (I somewhat blame my parents for it, but that's another story entirely) - something clicked in my head regarding the number of things that I had to experience. The natural next step for me was lemonade. I basically grew up on Tropicana Lemonade but always felt worse after drinking it so there had to be an improvement with fresh lemon juice. Loved it. Then, I realized that Tom Collins was just a gin lemonade and boom! I was hooked.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Recently I've picked up on a trend of using "fake citrus" in cocktails. Essentially by mixing natural acids like citric, tartaric, phosphoric, and malic acids, clever bar minds have found a way to replicate natural citrus acidity in water. This has the potential to make Martini looking cocktails that drink like sours. Crazy.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

It's no secret that there is no greater supporter in your life than a bar regular. They show up unexpectedly and hype you up and inquire about new creations. Over time you even get to learn their palate which can lead to unexpected exploration in anticipation of their next visit. Creativity can be drawn from anything really, but the guests that are willing to explore with you are the real MVPs

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

I've gone through multiple phases of taste over the years with the classics that I gravitate to. Daquiris, Negronis, Piña Coladas and Martinis have all accompanied me on nights out over the years. These days I try to keep it situational with my requests. If I'm on the beach, I'll call for something tropical and refreshing to fit the vibe. If I'm at a classy white tablecloth joint, I'll sip predinner Martinis with the best of them. A few drinks that I think deserve more attention are the Queens Park Swizzle (Mojito Riff), The Alaska (Yellow Chartreuse Martini), and of course the classic whiskey Highball (a properly constructed whiskey and soda.)

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

Apples! I've been on an apple kick for a couple months now and I can't seem to get enough of the beautiful red fruits. Though you can dehydrate and infuse them directly into spirits, I have been hung up on making apple oleo-saccharums. All you must do is to micro-plane the skins into white sugar (roughly 10% of apple skin to sugar by weight) and let it sit overnight. The skins of the apples with infuse the sugar itself via osmosis and be ready to be turned into a syrup with water. Beautiful stuff really.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

Of course, after making an entire menu, there are going to be a few favorites in the bunch.

Klaw's signature martini, The Mignonette Martini, is one of those. I've always had a strong affinity for martinis based on their ability to touch one's soul in a couple sips. I wanted to harness that and create something that was going to pair naturally with the seafood options at Klaw so I essentially made a food friendly 50:50 gin martini with Tanqueray 10 and Dry Vermouth, then brined the vermouth itself with an adapted Mignonette inspired brine. The Salinity that lingers on the back palate pairs wonderfully with oysters and caviar.

Our Papaya Piña Colada also has a special place in my heart. The space we've rebuilt has so much history that I felt like it would be a crime to not pay homage to it. Nothing says Miami quite like a Piña Colada and papaya is one of the wonderful tropical fruits that Miami's Hispanic heritage has brought to menus city wide. Served in a hurricane glass to really transport the guest to the American riviera of old, I'm enamored by its message.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

Cocktails and food have always played second fiddle to food and wine, but I'm attempting to change that. By making cocktails that aren't overbearing and session able I've found that guests do tend to drink cocktails throughout the meal as opposed to running to the mine menu as soon as food hits the table. The Mignonette Martini and Oysters!

Tell us a little about Klaw and the beverage program.

There were a couple cornerstones that inspired me along the way while making the Klaw Cocktail menu. Presentation wise, I wanted to present elegant riffs on classic cocktails that deceive the senses but maintain a familiar feel. I also wanted to garnish accordingly to accentuate that minimal approach. Instead of catering to Miami propensity for tiny umbrellas and plastic flamingos, we're working hand in hand with a local micro green farm to accentuate the duality of nature and elegance. Most importantly I wanted the beverage program to be familiar but fresh, you'll find flavors and formats you've experienced before but in an exciting new way.

Klaw is located at 1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, please visit https://www.klawrestaurant.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Klaw and James MacInnes