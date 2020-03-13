Marina's Menu & Lifestyle: HOW TO SUPPORT THE RESTAURANT INDUSTRY During the Covid-19 Outbreak and Trying Times

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted many of our usual routines and that includes dining out. Sports fans have fewer gatherings to look forward to, making a big impact on business at sports bars. St. Patrick's Day parties are not likely to be big social events. And with spring around the corner, many restaurants rely on new seasonal menus to boost their business.

There are ways that we can all continue to support local restaurant establishments. There's also the supply chain to be considered, the dedicated people who work behind the scenes and professionals who promote eateries. There are a lot of moving parts to consider whenever you have a meal out. And now is the time to care about supporting our friends and neighbors.

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY - Don't limit your take out choices to fast food. The local deli, a full service restaurant, and even your favorite upscale eating establishment will be willing to package a meal for home consumption. With fewer guests coming out to eat, many restaurants are increasing their delivery capabilities for your convenience.

GIFT CERTIFICATES - There are a lot of people who aren't feeling good about changing their habits. Cheer up a loved one or a friend with a gift certificate. Most restaurants will make them available at different denominations so it doesn't have to be a big dollar amount to put a smile on someone's face. When these trying times pass, using a gift certificate for a delicious meal is something to look forward to.

RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN AND WANT YOUR BUSINESS - Many restaurants are contacting customers and posting on social media that they are taking every measure to insure that their employees are healthy and that sanitary measures are a top priority so that you can feel comfortable about visiting them.

LET THEM KNOW YOU CARE - There a great future ahead for the restaurant industry. If you have a favorite place, a chef you know, or a person working in the food service business, drop them a line and communicate that you look forward to patronizing them soon.

LEAVE A TIP - Many workers rely heavily on their tips. Leave one and look for tip jars in grab and go establishments.

CONTINUE YOUR GOOD HYGIENE PRACTICES - Whether you are eating out, picking up food, accepting a delivery or a curb side pick up, hand washing, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing will keep people safe.

The local, state and federal response to the Covid-19 outbreak is ever-changing. Refer to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for up to date information. Visit: https://www.cdc.gov/.

Photo Credit: Photo by Ricardo Ramirez courtesy of Freeimages.com











