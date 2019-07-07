Marina's Menu: Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with LOACKER, MY/MO MOCHI, TIPSY SCOOP, AND KLONDIKE

July is "National Ice Cream Month" and we have some fun ways for you to celebrate everybody's favorite summer treat.

LOACKER GELATO WAFERS

Why use an ordinary spoon when you can scoop up your delicious gelato with a Loacker Gelato Wafer. Using the wafer as a spoon adds an attractive and tasty bit of sweet your dessert. The wafers feature one layer of the finest Lemon or Vanilla crème filling between two light and crispy Loacker wafers. The wafers are wider than usual to be the optimal spoon size. The Lemon crème filling is made using essential oils from Sicilian lemons and real lemon juice, while the Vanilla crème filling is prepared using genuine bourbon vanilla pods with no addition of flavorings. While they are perfect for serving gelato, the wafers can also be used with other luscious frozen treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet. Each package contains 20 wafers so get the party started. MSRP $2.79 to $3.29. They can be purchased at Eataly and at Eataly.com. For more information, visit: https://www.loackerusa.com/en/.

MY/MO MOCHI ICE CREAM Offers Freebies at UNIQLO 7/21

The popular ice cream brand is throwing the Ultimate National Ice Cream Day party dubbed "Blow Your Mouth's Mind" on Sunday, 7/21/19. They will be offering free My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at UNIQLO in select cities across the USA while supplies last. In New York City, the special party will be held at UNIQLO 5th Avenue and UNIQLO SoHo. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan favorite flavors, Made from the very best ingredients, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion controlled way. For more information, visit: https://www.mymomochi.com/.

TIPSY SCOOP

If you're looking for some truly uniquely flavored ice creams and sorbets, head to Tipsy Scoop. They create liquor-infused ice creams that are all hand-crafted and small batch, made with up to 5 % alcohol volume. Some of their classics include Red Velvet Martini, Vanilla Bean Bourbon, Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, and Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet. All of Tipsy Scoop's frozen delights are inspired by our favorite cocktail creations and made with local and seasonal ingredients. Tipsy Scoop opened their first ice cream Barlour in May 2017 on 26th street in Manhattan and their second storefront in Williamsburg Brooklyn this May, 2019. Additionally Tipsy Scoop is sold at specialty food retailers in NYC and available for shipping nationwide. Visit: https://www.tipsyscoop.com/.

KLONDIKE BARS

The ever-popular chocolate covered ice cream treat has recently rolled out new flavors to their snackable Minis line just in time for National Ice Cream Month. Their Double Chocolate and Mint Chocolate join the other flavors of Minis that include Original and Reece's. All of the chocolatey Minis are available nationwide in 12 count packages for a MSRP of $5.29. If you are craving a full sized Klondike, there is a scrumptious variety that includes Dark Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Heath, Neopolitan, and more. For more information on Klondike Bars, and where to purchase them, please visit: https://www.klondikebar.com/.

