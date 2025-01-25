Mardi Gras Madness at Bk Backyard Bar: NYC’s Ultimate Big Game Sunday Bash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an unforgettable Big Game Sunday as Bk Backyard Bar brings the lively spirit of Bourbon Street to Brooklyn with its Mardi Gras Madness celebration on February 9, 2025. The day kicks off with the Puppy Bowl Bonanza, hosted by Dan Schachner and Best Friends Animal Society, where adorable pups take center stage in a tail-wagging showdown you won’t want to miss. As the Puppy Bowl wraps up, the Mardi Gras pregame party takes over with live DJ sets, festive cocktails, and a vibrant New Orleans-inspired atmosphere. Then, at 6:00 PM, we’ll turn up the energy for the ultimate Super Bowl watch party, complete with jumbo screens, beads, and all the Mardi Gras vibes you can handle. From the first bark of the Puppy Bowl to the final touchdown, Bk Backyard Bar is the place to be for food, drinks, and nonstop fun this Big Game Sunday.

Bk Backyard Bar is Williamsburg/ Greenpoint’s hottest sports & music venue. Formerly known as TailGate Brooklyn, the 24,000 sq. ft. backyard oasis is the ultimate destination for community, entertainment, and inclusivity for the whole family, including your four-legged friends. With over 25 TVs, various seating sections (including picnic tables and private cabanas), and a state-of-the-art beach volleyball court, Bk Backyard Bar is the premier space for New Yorkers to come together. You can watch a game, catch your favorite DJ, and join the buzzing Brooklyn culture here.

Event Highlights:

Puppy Bowl Bonanza (1:00 PM – 3:00 PM): The fur-tastic pregame show, officiated by Puppy Bowl legend Dan Schachner, will have pups strutting their stuff in the cutest showdown of the year. Tickets are just $10 and include a swag bag, with 20% of sales going to Best Friends Animal Society, supporting displaced animals from the recent Los Angeles fires.

Pre-Game Mardi Gras Party (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM): Dance to live DJ sets, rock your beads, and sip festive cocktails as we countdown to the big game. Pre-Game Mardi Gras Party: GA Ticket $25 (open seating/standing room- anytime admission. First come first serve on tables).

Super Bowl Watch Party (6:00 PM – 11:00 PM): The ultimate game-day experience with jumbo screens, a lively crowd, and all the Mardi Gras energy you can handle. VIP TV Tables: $600 (seats up to 8 with private TV and heater). Additional guests $25 each.

Location:

Bk Backyard Bar, 151 Banker Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets:

General Admission and Puppy Bowl tickets are available now! Secure your spot for a fun-filled day of festivities. For tickets and VIP table reservations, click here.

For more information, visit bkbackyard.com.

