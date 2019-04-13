MarbleJam Kids Dinner Benefit - Celebrating the Music of Life

MarbleJam Kids 12th Annual Dinner Benefit - Celebrating the Music of Life



Edgewood Country Club, 449 Rivervale Rd, River Vale, NJ 07675 will host MarbleJam Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, "Celebrating the Music of Life," benefit dinner event. The elegant remodeled Edgewood Country Club sets an elegant stage for the gala event with cocktails, dinner, auctions, dancing, under the spring warm air balcony. MarbleJam Kids will honor the following individuals for their impact in our community and beyond: Jacqueline Laurita, Global Autism Advocate & Star of Real Housewives of NJ; Tom & Lucy Ott, Founders of David's Fund; Jodi DiPiazza, teen musical prodigy and Autism Ambassador; and Peter Demoleas, florist and outstanding volunteer. Edgewood Country Club's award winning Chef Jamil Barqawi will serve a delightful gourmet dinner adding his unique renowned style and impeccable taste. Live entertainment provided by Willie Wilson and his band The Willies, a local favorite featuring retro, contemporary, and rock selections. Special celebrity guests will be attending this exclusive event. Musicians Barron Raymonde, Tony Cerbo, and Chris Tristram, all of whom have performed with Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Joan Jett, Great White and others.



Founded in 2007, MarbleJam Kids provides creative arts therapies and adaptive arts and enrichment to children of all ages with autism and special needs. MarbleJam Kids Center for Creative Arts Therapy provides a safe space for exploration, creative expression, social and prevocational skills, with the support of therapists, special educators, trained support staff, and volunteers. The facility is equipped with a dance, art and music studio and allows for both group and private sessions as well as adaptive arts instruction.



MarbleJam Kids is a state authorized service provider through NJ Dept. of Health & Human Services and is dedicated to working with each family to ensure programs meet their child's unique needs and abilities. MarbleJam Kids has worked with hundreds of children, youth, and young adults in Bergen County and beyond, but may only continue to do so through fundraising and community support.



There are several opportunities for sponsorship support at this event. Please contact Anna Bager 201-497-6512 or email info@marblejamkids.org for sponsorship and journal acknowledgements or for more information on how you or your business may benefit from this event.



Tickets may be purchased online at http://mjkgala19.bpt.me or visit www.marblejamkids.org for event RSVP form to submit check purchase. Ticket prices range 150-175 dollars with VIP at the higher end. Children under 14 are welcome to attend at 100 dollars per ticket with childcare provided in the Edgewood Country Club game room. Cocktail attire requested.





