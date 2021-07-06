Main Line Today Announces Restaurant Week for the Main Line and Western Suburbs 8/23 to 9/5

Editor's Note: We are excited to learn of the Main Line Today Restaurant Week happening in late August and early September. Mark your calendars and make plans to have a dining experience in the Pennsylvania counties of Montgomery, Delaware and Chester.

Main Line Today & Today Media announces the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 23 and September 5, 2021. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both-dine-in or takeout.



Early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including Ryan Christopher's, Lola's Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, 333 Belrose Bar & Grill, Terrain Cafe, Revival Pizza Pub, Nectar, Stove and Tap West Chester, the Gables at Chadds Ford, La Cabra Brewing, Goats Beard, Jasper's Backyard, Ram's Head Bar & Grill, The Desmond Hotel, Victory Brewing Company, Al Pastor, DiFabio's, Avola Kitchen + Bar and Harvest in Glen Mills. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.



"Main Line Today Restaurant Week will be a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. We spent months talking to our culinary community and gathering input to see how we can best offer our support. We're proud to have the community's support as we present something we hope will be truly memorable and impactful-not just this year but in years to come."



For its inaugural year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.



The early list of participating restaurants includes:



333 Belrose Bar & Grill

Al Pastor

Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar

Amis Trattoria

Avola Kitchen + Bar

Cornerstone Bar & Grill

DiFabios

Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill

Jasper's Backyard

La Cabra Brewing

Liberty Union Bar and Grill

Lola's Garden

NECTAR

Pizzeria Vetri

Pomod'oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant

Rams Head Bar & Grill

Revival Pizza Pub

Ryan Christopher's BYOB

Stove & Tap Landsdale

Stove & Tap Malvern

Stove & Tap West Chester

Terrain café

The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

The Gables at Chadds Ford

The Goat's Beard

Victory Brewing Company



In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic. The latter will have a chance to shine at the first-ever Purveyor Showcase, held on August 17. Participating eateries will receive tickets to this exclusive event, so they can connect with purveyors, network with other chefs and restaurants, and get energized for the days ahead.



Restaurant and purveyor registration is now open. The first-year goal is more than 50 participating restaurants, and organizers have already confirmed 30. Look for the full list of restaurants, chefs and menu teasers in early July.



Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County's Brandywine Valley, Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR



For a full list of sponsors, restaurants and other details, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call 610-325-4630.



COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD



When planning its inaugural event, Main Line Today actively recruited a volunteer advisory board with top leaders from area restaurants, hotels, tourism organizations and small businesses. The goal was to solicit input and ensure a productive end-result. Committee members also helped Main Line Today pick a time of year when restaurants can benefit most from the event. Special thanks to the following advisory board members:



Rob Donaldson, 333 Belrose Bar & Grill

Kim Mullen, The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

KC Kulp, The Whip Tavern

Joe Monnich, Stove and Co Restaurant Group

Ann Kolenick, The Gables at Chadds Ford

Rachel Ammon, King of Prussia District

Vern Burling, La Cabra Brewing

Marcus Dent, Brick & Brew Gastropub

Jaimi Blackburn, Fearless Restaurants

Rachel Riley, Valley Forge Tourism Board

Lou Marrocco, Visit Delco PA

Patrick Bryne, General Warren

Patrick Feury, NECTAR

Xenia Scott, Main Line Chamber of Commerce

Ken Kearns, 118 North

Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Lodging and Restaurant Association

Laura Manion

Jim Cohn, Mid-Atlantic Events Magazine

Bill Covaleski, Victory Brewing Company

Jim Fris, PJW Restaurant Group



ABOUT MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK



For the last 25 years, Main Line Today magazine has honored the area's top restaurants, shops, personalities and service providers with its prestigious "Best of" designation. Main Line Today readers, along with the editors, cast their votes for local favorites. We now give everyone a chance to experience the award-winning restaurants in the Main Line region, while also showcasing our area's first-class dining scene. To find out more about the event, sponsorships and ways to participate, please visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.



ABOUT TODAY MEDIA



Today Media is a multi-platform communications company. In print, online and in person, Today Media delivers content readers always look forward to. Today Media publications include Main Line Today, serving Pennsylvania's Main Line and the western suburbs of Philadelphia; Delaware Today, serving the entire state of Delaware and Eastern Shore; The Hunt, serving the affluent region that includes northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Hudson Valley Magazine, serving the seven counties that border the Hudson River; Westchester Magazine, serving the affluent suburbs of New York City; the Italian-American Herald, serving the Italian-American communities of Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; and Delaware Business Times, serving the business communities throughout the entire state of Delaware.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Main Line Today Restaurant Week