MOVIES AND WINE â€“ A Great Way to Celebrate Valentine's Day (or any day)

Whether you are planning a Galentine's celebration, Valentine's Day at home, friendly get together or cuddling up with your fur baby, here's the Valentine's Day idea you've been looking for. There's no better way to celebrate than with a fabulous bottle of wine and a movie selection that totally suits your style. Check out these ideas for drink matches based on favorite movie genres. We have included links to the wines so you can get to know them and make your purchases. Raise a glass to love, sit back, relax, and enjoy!

For the quintessential romantic: Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé + The Notebook - Curl up with a romance that will have you weak in the knees and let love bubble over with a bottle of Cuvée Rosé ($99.99). Fresh and delicate with bright red berry notes, this champagne is as iconic as Allie and Noah's love story. Visit: https://cuveerose.com/us/store-locator/.

For the wistful: Paso Robles Savvy B + To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You - A first wine crush for many, Sauvignon Blanc from Paso Robles pairs well with a Netflix night spent reminiscing over a first (or second or third) crush. The fresh citrus notes, evocative of this California region, are as lively as old soul teen Lara Jean's life becomes when her love letters are unwittingly mailed. Visit: https://www.wine.com/product/robert-hall-sauvignon-blanc-2017/507783#promoBarModal.

For a girls' night with lots of laughs (and wine): Côtes du Rhône Red + Girls' Trip -

Opt for a Côtes du Rhône GSM - Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre blend - a go-to red wine that is as fun and varied as your very own Flossy Posse. It's a fitting selection, embodying Jada Pinkett Smith's warmth and structure (à la Grenache), the spicy comedy of Tiffany Hadish (à la Syrah), and Regina Hall's ability bringing the girls together akin to the great blending grape Mourvèdre. Visit: https://www.wine.com/product/michel-gassier-cercius-rouge-2016/485223.

For those who favor suspense: Crémant d'Alsace Cocktail + Gone Girl - Even if you are more enticed by a case of love gone wrong, you can still see the world through rosé colored glasses. Mix Crémant d'Alsace rosé (ranging from dry to sweet) with simple syrup, angostura bitters and fresh lemon juice. Garnish with rose petals to juxtapose the complex web of lies. Visit: https://www.wine.com/product/dopff-and-irion-cremant-rose-brut/129702.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





