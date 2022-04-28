MOTHER'S DAY GIFTING-Don't Miss Out on These

Our Mother's Day gift list is here and we have not only gathered ideas for moms and mom figures who enjoy good food, but there are other suggestions too that make life a lot easier. Check out the list and start your shopping. We know these gifts will put a smile on the faces of the people you love.

Wasserstein 15W 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for Apple iPhone 12 - Forget tangled wires in the car with Wass4erstein's Magnetic Power Bank! This lightweight and powerful power bank by Wasserstein automatically snaps onto your phone and its magnetic coil allows it to align with the phone's battery and transmit energy efficiently. This powerbank is compatible with Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini. Help mom keep in touch anytime, anywhere. (MSRP: $32) Available on Wasserstein and Target.

Good Earth Teas - The brands tasty teas are perfect to enjoy both hot and cold! Born in 1972 in sunny California, Good Earth has put tea lovers first by using only natural ingredients and avoiding artificial flavors and preservatives. And Good Earth is reviving the nostalgia of the brand with the re-launch of two legacy teas that include their Black Chai and Decaffeinated Lemongrass. Gift mom some tea, relax over a cup, and enjoy a relaxing time together.

Heat Holders® - Purchase a special gift for mom that keeps mom cozy on cool spring nights and all year round. Heat Holders® products have developed by a talented development team in house. The challenge was to make a sock that would be the warmest sock ever and comfortable and practical to wear in daily life. The team came up with Heat Holders® in 2008. Heat Holders® original thermal socks is 7x warmer than cotton socks and almost 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. The phenomenal success of their socks has led to the development of additional Heat Holders® products including their new line of loungewear, a t-shirt dress in grey and wide-leg sweatpants which come in both black and grey. You can't go wrong giving mom a Heat Holders® item. Visit https://www.heatholders.com/.

DASH Mini Waffle Maker - Who doesn't love waffles, sweet or savory? DASH has Mini Waffle makers that are not only attractive, but make your waffle recipe quick and easy. The waffle maker has a dual non-stick coating and the surface heats perfectly. You'll like the color selection too. It's a great gift for moms who are looking to enjoy this favorite brunch dish. The Mini Waffle Maker is available on the company's web site and many local retailers. (SRP $12.99)

Bushwick Kitchen - They are running a special Mother's Day promotion where you can save on some of their award-winning sauces. Show your mom some extra love by adding some serious flavor to this year's brunch with Bushwick Kitchen's delicious sweet and spicy selections with a wide offering of sauces, honey flavors, maple syrups and even pancake and waffle mix varieties perfect for brunching. Bees Knees Honey Gift Set contains all three of Bushwick's delicious honey flavors (Spicy, Meyer Lemon and Salted), beautifully packaged with a BK dish towel. Keep the sweet treats coming and give the Trees Knees Maple Gift Set to elevate breakfast in bed. For the spicier moms, Bushwick has a few fingerlicking savory options, including their Weak Knees Sriracha Gift Set with several unique varietals. This Sriracha gift set includes three flavorful and unique srirachas ranging from Gochujang, Curry, and Super Spicy Gochujang. Apply the promo code MD2022 during checkout. The promotion will be active from April 30 - May 3, so be sure to order your gift by May 3rd to take advantage of this Mother's Day promotion.

FOTILE ChefCubii 4-In-1 Steam-Combi Oven - This 4-in-1 steam-combi oven is here to make cooking quick and fun! ChefCubii by FOTILE functions as a steam oven, convection oven, air-fryer and a dehydrator, all in one convenient countertop oven. With 40 preset cooking menus, ChefCubii makes cooking easier your favorite foods and newest culinary creations easier than ever. Moms will love the attractive look of the oven that looks great in every kitchen. (MSRP: $499) Available on Amazon and FOTILE.

Partners Coffee - Partners Coffee is the brainchild of Co-owners and Directors, Amber Jacobsen and Adam Boyd. Originally from Australia, they were childhood friends who were both lovers of coffee and decided to explore the idea of opening a roastery in New York. The small batch coffee roaster has an unwavering commitment to sourcing and roasting quality coffee The brand now has five New York City neighborhood cafes, a robust, nationwide e-commerce presence at partnerscoffee.com. It's easy to order the delicious coffee for mom.

Cello Cheese Flights - These attractive cheese flights feature an expertly paired trio of Cello's most celebrated cheeses. Cello cheese flights take all the guesswork out of cheese pairings, whether you're snacking a la carte, building a picnic cheese board or creating a charcuterie platter. They are conveniently sealed in one pack for easy, grab 'n go transportation. You can be sure that anyone celebrating Mother's Day will enjoy having Cello Cheese Flights a part of the holiday. (Available at Kroger, Costco and more $12.99 per flight)

Jessie's Nutty Cups - Founded by Jessica Taige, a mother of one based in Brooklyn, NY, Jessie's Nutty Cups takes rich, Belgian chocolate and creamy peanut butter (roasted in-house) to create the perfectly nutty, two-bite treat. With seven signature flavors, ranging from the Original to PBJ to Dark Sea Salt, as well as rotating flavors of the month, there is sure to be something for everyone! (Signature Nutty Assortment $21 on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Swannies - Every mom needs a good night sleep and Swannies has products to help make it happen. Their top selling, signature items are the Classic Day and Classic Night Swannies that can be bought separately or in a special bundle, Day and Night Swannies Bundle. Classic Night Swannies ($69+) are the most scientifically-proven blue light blocking glasses on the market block 99-100% of blue light in the evening to fall asleep easily. Wearing your Night Swannies for 2-3 hours before bed will help you slip easily into a deep sleep. BPA-free acetate frames, Flexible Spring Hinges, Prescription grade CR-39 lens. Sizes: Small, Regular, Large. Shop on SwanwickSleep.com or Shop on Amazon.com. Classic Day Swannies ($69+) These blue light blocking glasses are chosen by leading health and wellness experts for daytime digital eye strain protection. Block the most harmful wavelengths of the blue light spectrum found between 400-450nm. BPA-free acetate frames, Flexible Spring Hinges, Prescription grade CR-39 lens. Sizes: Small, Regular, Large. Shop on SwanwickSleep.com or Shop on Amazon.com. Swanwick's Silk Eye Mask ($45) Sleep anytime, anywhere. This luxurious 100% silk eye mask and blindfold creates the ideal sleep environment by blocking out the maximum amount of light that keeps you awake and causes insomnia. Choose from Lavish Black or Royal Blue. Shop on SwanwickSleep.com.

The Spice Lab - The family owned, women run company is always coming up with something new to add to their extensive line of sea salts, spices, seasonings and more. And with barbecue season happening, moms love special seasonings to accent their favorite recipes. Check out their selection that includes attractive gift packs like The Mediterranean Collection, Barbecue Seasoning, and Taste of America. There are gift items for every taste and style.

Le Caramel - Founded by Christen Kugener, a mom of two, Le Caramel offers homemade, authentic French caramel candies using locally sourced Californian products. After a year of traveling and training under renowned French caramel maker, M. Palix, Christen and her husband made a move to San Diego and set up their own factory, which has grown from a one product business to a large manufacturing boutique. Le Caramel product labels are painted by French artist Sue Bernabe, an adoring mother of four incredible women, including our very own Christen. (Petit Le Caramel Gift Boxes; $19.95 on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com