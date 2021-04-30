MORE FOR MOM-Purchase and Send the Best Gifts with Love

There are so many wonderful women that have contributed positivity to our lives. Mother's Day is a special time to recognize them with our time whether you are planning a gathering or a virtual get together. And don't forget to get the gifts that will be treasured. We have ideas for fine foods, cooking products, wine, spirits, and so much more. Check out some of our favorites and enjoy shopping.

Gifts that are sure to please!

Hungryroot - This online grocery service does the work for its customers, including shopping, meal planning, prep, recipe support and more. Customers state a little bit about themselves and each week Hungryroot delivers healthy, wonderfully selected groceries with simple recipes so they can have a nutritious dinner on the table in about 10 minutes. They offer healthy snacks for kids and ready-to-eat options for mom and dad, making them an ideal grocery service for the whole family. Hungryroot is now launching new products and brands for spring/summer that include Actual Veggies, JUST Egg, Kit Hill, and more. Hungryroot helps you save time and money while you shop sustainably, and eat what makes you feel your very best. Pricing plans average from $60 to $100 per week. Minimum weekly deliveries start at $59.

Philips Pasta Maker Plus - This is the ideal gift for mom. Whether you are doing a pasta party or just preparing a few portions. The Pasta Maker Plus produces 2-3 servings of fresh, homemade pasta in as little as 10 minutes. The process is effortless thanks to automatic mixing, kneading and extruding that creates consistently smooth pasta every time. You have the freedom to choose every ingredient to make your pasta perfect for those with dietary restrictions people wishing to create delightful, healthy meals. Your purchase of the Philips Pasta Maker Plus includes four pasta shaping discs as well as a booklet with over 20 tempting recipes. You can take more time to celebrate with loved ones, and less time cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe, removable parts. The Pasta Maker Plus is available at Philips.com along with their other fine products that are available for quick shipping. Mom will love items such as the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, Philips Espresso 3200 Series with LatteGo, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, and more.

Cello, the specialty cheese maker, is joining forces once again with charcuterie connoisseur, @cheeseboardqueen to host a virtual cheese board-making class (free and open to the public!) in honor of Mother's Day. A cheese board is often the centerpiece to so many of life's warmest moments. So whether spending the day with a mother figure virtually or in person, the event offers a fun, special way to stay connected-AND the end result is a beautifully seasonal and tasty spread! On Thursday, May 6th at 6:30PM EST, the Mother's Day Cheeseboard-Making Class will be on Instagram Live via @cheeseboardqueen page. Join with the many Cello Cheese lovers to create a truly beautiful and delicious cheese board. And don't forget to shop for your Cello cheeses and make a nice basket of them for mom.

Brooklyn Kura-NYC's first sake brewery, known for its ongoing partnerships with local makers has shared the news that the brand has teamed up with the Brooklyn-based fragrance studio Cavern New York to offer a NEW Sake and Candle Mother's Day gift set. This unique gift set is currently available via www.brooklynkura.com and can also be picked up at Brooklyn Kura's taproom or shipped to residents of New York, Florida, Washington D.C. and Minnesota.

Glam Set Go - The luxurious, mobile hair and makeup service has an exclusive beauty and skincare brand, ShikSona and have introduced their signature lip collection of lipsticks and lipglosses for busy women on the go. The new line of lip products includes five full coverage, high pigment, long lasting matte lipsticks and five ultra-smooth, high shine lip glosses in multiple shades, including Boardroom Belle, Barrier Breaking Beauty, Hustlin Hot Mama, Savvy Smokeshow and Exotic Entrepreneur. The names are sexy and bold, just like the women that will wear them. All of the products are cruelty free, gluten free, and vegan, made with clean ingredients. They are currently available to order at http://glamsetgo.me and follow Glam Set Go on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Soul Sweet Boutique -This luxury confectioner and Brazilian eatery in the heart of Newark, New Jersey's Ironbound District has gifts that can be picked up like homemade chocolate hearts stuffed with chocolate-covered strawberries and delicate rose-shaped meringues. And if the special ladies you wish to celebrate live far away, Soul Sweet Boutique ships its Gourmet Cakes in a Jar, Brigadeiros, Stuffed Brownies and other luscious specialties nationwide. You can place orders at www.soulsweetboutique.com.

The Pioneer Woman Coffee - The brand has a bevy of gifts that moms will enjoy. They include The Pioneer Woman®, represented by Earthbound Brands, has partnered with leading producer of coffee, Zavida Coffee Roasters, to provide customers across the country with a new premium coffee line. The Pioneer Woman® line includes premium ground coffee beans. They also have convenient single-serve cups featuring three non-flavored blends and a range of flavored blends, carefully developed by Drummond, and inspired by her popular recipes. Flavored blends include: Hazelnut Vanilla, Cinnamon Rolls, Toffee Crème Brûlee, Caramel Fudge Brownie and more. The Pioneer Woman coffee single serve cups are available for purchase online on Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Zavida.com.

Bushwick Kitchen-Bushwick Kitchen's Brooklyn-born artisan blends of maple syrup, sriracha and honey are the perfect gift kits to show mama how sweet, or spicy she is. Bushwick Kitchen's gift kits come in 4 varieties that include the Threes Knees Spicy Trio including their best-selling Spicy Honey, Gochujang Sriracha and Spicy Maple; Trees Knees Maple Trio; Bees Knees Honey Trio; and Weak Knees Sriracha Trio. Each kit includes a recipe card and custom kitchen towel to take mom's already awesome cooking to a whole new level. Plus new this season for a limited time, Bushwick Kitchen's Small Batch Bourbon Maple Syrup is the perfect gift under $25. This limited batch organic bourbon maple has been selectively sourced from an 800 acre farm in the beautiful Catskill mountains of Upstate, NY and gracefully aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels to give you notes of vanilla, oak and subtle caramel.

The Best of Land & Sea - For the new mom! This is practically a Mother's Day fine dining experience in a box that Dad can make for the two of them on her special day. It features thoughtfully-sourced ingredients including New Zealand-raised, grass-fed filet mignon from Broad leaf Farms; sustainably-raised New Bedford Scallops wrapped in antibiotic-free Kurobuta (the Waygu of pork!); and Bacon by True Story Foods. The gift is also a great way to support local farmers as well! The best of Land & Sea is available on CrowdCow.com and ships nationwide.

Two Dozen PEI Oysters - Only a true Oyster lover would appreciate the gift of these briny and delicious bivalves! A perfect balance of briny and sweet, these oysters hail from the arctic waters of Northeastern Canada. The ice-cold conditions of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence results in oysters that are a touch sweet with a light mineral finish. Housed in a large, shallow shell, these tender oysters are best enjoyed raw with a touch of fresh lemon and a drop of cocktail sauce - a perfect addition to a Mother's Day virtual bunch. Available for purchase on and to ship nationwide via Citarella.com.

Organic Lavender Dead Sea Bath Salts By SaltWorks - SaltWorks combines USDA Certified Organic essential oils with mineral-rich Dead Sea Salt to create their latest line of Bokek® Bath Salts - a truly aromatic bath time experience. Believed to be the most therapeutic bath treatment for calming muscles and soothing your skin, this restorative blend dates back to ancient Egypt. It is believed Cleopatra relied on the properties of these two, noble ingredients, salt and aromatic oils, as part of her beauty ritual. Available in Lavender, Eucalyptus, Spearmint and Neroli. Available on Amazon HERE or SeaSalt.com.

Raise a glass to toast Mom and good times!

Pasqua Prosecco Rosé DOC Extra Dry 2020 - Prosecco Rosé is new to the scene and is poised to become the sip of summer. The legendary third generation family-owned Pasqua family's take on the trend is created using the Charmat method and is predominantly made with the native Treviso grape Glera (also known as the "Prosecco" grape) at 85-90%, along with Pinot Nero (10-15%), per the Prosecco Rosé designation standards. The terroir offers ideal terrain and weather conditions resulting in a vivacious and versatile wine. This pink Prosecco has a copper luminescence and a fine and fruity floral bouquet with notes of raspberry. It is the epitome of refreshing and pairs excellently with warm weather favorites like crab, lobster and shellfish, or to sip alone as an aperitivo! Yet another beautiful example of the family's devotion to character and quality - and idyllic for the mom's who love a good bubbly to start their Mother's Day celebration!

Masciarelli Marina Cvetic Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC Riserva 2018 - Dedicated to the matriarch of the Masciarelli family (President Marina Cvetic Masciarelli), by her husband the late Gianni Masciarelli, this fabulous Trebbiano wine will make an excellent addition to your Mother's Day festivities, as the estate is currently run by mother-daughter team Marina Cvetic and Miriam Lee Masciarelli. Marina Cvetic Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC Riserva 2018 represents the ultimate Masciarelli expression as one of the most historical vines of Abruzzo. Like Montepulciano, Trebbiano was once thought to be a workhorse grape, one without the potential to produce great wine. The interpretation of this wine is innovative and original, offering a full and elegant body. This beautiful white wine is one of power and finesse and a true testament to Masciarelli's love of family. It is excellent white wine to enjoy on Mother's Day.

Le Grand Verre, that just launched in the US, offers a beautiful and diverse collection of single serve wines from all across the most acclaimed winemaking regions of France. The collection includes wines from boutique châteaux such as Château Val d'Arenc 2019, Provence Rosé; Domaine Caylus 2020, Hérault, Pays d'Oc, Vin de Pays; La Chapelle des Vignes 2020, Pays d'Oc, Vin de Pays; Domaine Prataviera 2020; Domaine Nadal Hainaut 2019; and Château Peyredon 2019, Haut-Médoc Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, a vegan and sustainably-farmed classic Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot handcrafted by female winemaker Laurence Dupuch. Le Grand Verre is a great way to end the evening celebrating your mère. Mix, match, and taste any of these specially curated wines from the Le Grand Verre Shop.

Rhubarb Liqueur by Heimat New York - Traditionally crafted by founder Ute Londrigan, just as her grandmother did 100 years ago, this not overly sweet liqueur is 100% natural and only produced once a year with whole Rhubarb, sourced from an Upstate New York farm, at the height of flavor and ripeness. Crafted in small batches, the liqueurs are then naturally filtered for full body and expression. Heimat New York features a collection of fruits liqueurs including Rhubarb, Nectarine, Raspberry, Blackberry, White Peach, Bosc Pear and Cranberry. Available online at winebaazar.com and ships nationwide.

Bailey's Pina Colada - Mother's Day brings spring and summer vibes with it! Baileys has delivered a delicious addition to their line with the launch of Baileys Colada, a new, limited time offering that tastes just like a tropical vacation in a bottle perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere this season, from beach brunches to backyard barbecues. Made with Irish Cream and blended with the rich flavors of creamy coconut and sweet pineapple, Baileys Colada makes indulging in everyone's favorite warm weather cocktail easier than ever from wherever you may be. Mom will love it!

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey - This is the first of its kind, Ballotin was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream. All of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com