MONDRIAN TERRACE Transforms to Rosé Terrace for Spring Party on 3/20

Returning for the second season, Mondrian Terrace, located on the 15th floor of Mondrian Park Avenue, at 444 Park Avenue, will be transformed into Rosé Terrace.

From the cocktails, to the staff, to the furniture, space will be decked out with more pink than a gender reveal party! Pose in front of the flower wall while you wait for a glass of their signature Frosé or venture outside and relax on the Château de Berne swing at the end of the pink astroturf.

Tickets for the launch party on Friday, March 20 are just $30 and include bottomless glasses of your favorite pink wine from 7:30pm-10:30pm, a specialty cocktail, a live DJ, a pink astroturf, and countless Instagram-able moments. Tickets can be purchased at https://roseterracelaunch20.eventbrite.com.

Photo Credit: Jenna Murray/IGC Hospitality





