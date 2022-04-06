MOCHIDOKI Debuts Earl Grey Ice Cream Treat

The premium mochi ice cream brand Mochidoki has just unveiled Earl Grey, which contains cold-infused black tea ice cream with citrus notes of bergamot, for a full-flavored bite with a sweet finish. The refreshing flavor profile makes Mochidoki the perfect snack for a day in the sun, or a sweet gift for your loved ones- as an added bonus, Mochidoki ships nationwide!

Mochidoki uses only the highest quality pure and natural ingredients, with chef-driven flavors in a variety of options to suit any palate - from staples like Vanilla Chip, Chocolate, and Strawberry, to more adventurous offerings like Red Bean, Matcha, and Vegan Lychee. Flavors are predominantly gluten-free, and a lineup of vegan flavors is also available. Customers can mix and match the brand's 4-piece and 24-piece boxes, and the brand offers two highly-giftable 24-piece collections: Signature and Vegan.

Mochidoki is a nationally renowned, New York-based mochi ice cream company, beloved for their imaginative and refined Japanese inspired desserts. They are the first and only premium mochi ice cream brand. Mochidoki remains an innovator in the space, and has amassed a vast following for its irresistible creations.

Mochidoki has two brick and mortar locations in NYC, one on the Upper East Side and one in SoHo. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://mochidoki.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mochidoki