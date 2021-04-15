MOCHIDOKI Celebrates First Anniversary in SoHo with Wonderful Treats

Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a virtual event where we learned all about Mochidoki, the nationally renowned, New York-based, mochi ice cream company, beloved for their imaginative and refined Japanese-inspired desserts. The company is currently celebrating the first anniversary of their brick and mortar shop in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan as they continue to grow in popularity nationwide.

The virtual program was led by Christopher Wong, the Co-Founder and Director of Marketing and Design for Mochidoki. He shared the origins and history of mochi and mochi ice cream and how it is made. The Japanese-inspired delicacy is made by wrapping premium ice cream in a thin layer of chewy mochi rice cake. This combination creates a unique and irresistible treat.

Christopher Wong spearheads Mochidoki's unique presence in the market with experience in brand creation and management across channels from copy, illustration and photography, to website design, graphics, and more. He also leads Mochidoki's brick-and-mortar build-outs. As a lifelong mochi enthusiast and consumer, he also oversees culinary operations including seasonal flavor development, and innovation around Mochidoki SoHo's menu of retail-only Mochi Creations.

(Photo Credit: Andrew Bui)

Mochidoki uses only the highest-quality ingredients in their selections from pure nut butters to all-natural fruit purees and globally-sourced spices and teas and their flavors are carefully developed. The brand offers a variety of elegant flavors such as Red Bean with chopped azuki red beans, tangy Mandarin, and Salted Caramel with cracked caramel candy.

Mochidoki SoHo has launched five brand new, dressed-up Mochi Creations, including Ube Cannoli - Ube mochi ice cream, cannoli cream, cannoli crisp, shaved chocolate; Lychee Colada - Vegan Lychee mochi ice cream, coconut jelly glaze, toasted coconut, lemon zest; Orange Ginger Carrot - Mandarin mochi ice cream, spiced white chocolate glaze, candied carrot rosette, chopped hazelnuts; Strawberry Amaretto Cake - Strawberry mochi ice cream, strawberry jam, almond cake and whipped cream; and a new, limited-edition Birthday flavor, Cake Batter, available to locals and for shipping across the country. Mochidoki also has a selection of vegan flavors, including the newly-launched Vegan Collection that is ideal for gifting.

Our readers will like to know that Mochidoki has a direct-to-consumer website. The brand brings 15 signature flavors and seasonal offerings to homes in AL, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, UT, VA, VT, WA, and WV. Mochidoki is guaranteed to be delivered fresh, never melted, with free shipping.

Just one taste of a treat from Mochidoki and you will be a regular customer. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://mochidoki.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mochidoki