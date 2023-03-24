!MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi (pronounced mee-nay), originating as a humble sushi bar in Kumamoto, Japan in 1971, MINE is now open in the heart of New York City at 15 St. Marks Place with the same renowned quality and warm service.

Walk down the hallway to find an intimate, minimal, yet elevated space. MINE offers a selection of sake, mocktails, wine, shochu as well as ume and kajitsu shu (fruit liquor), making it the perfect stop for happy hour (5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) on your way home from work, or, as a romantic date night.

The menu offers something for everyone with light bites like the AgeDashi Tofu, made with fried tofu and jalapeño daikon. The hearty signature menu boasts options like the Japanese Beef Tataki, a beautifully seasoned ribeye served with a citrusy ponzu and a side of wasabi. MINE also has noodle options like the Pork Curry Udon made with scallion, fried tofu pouch and a cream drizzle for all the umami goodness.

MINE's style of sushi is "oshizushi" or in English, pressed sushi. This means the rice is in an unconventional cube shape, making it the perfect Instagram moment. However, this sushi is more than just a good Insta; the high quality fish and traditional Japanese techniques are the real show stoppers. Guests can order a la carte or a perfectly portioned platter for sharing. Can't decide what to order? MINE's menu features prix fixe options so guests can sit back, relax, and enjoy the sheer bliss that is high quality sushi at a reasonable price.

Take your taste buds to Japan, or skip the airport traffic and head to MINE Craft Sushi at 15 St. Marks Place. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 p.m to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/minecraftsushi. Large parties can reserve via phone at (646) 596-8180 or by emailing at minecraftsushinyc@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MINE Craft Sushi