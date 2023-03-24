Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village

!MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village

Mar. 24, 2023  
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi (pronounced mee-nay), originating as a humble sushi bar in Kumamoto, Japan in 1971, MINE is now open in the heart of New York City at 15 St. Marks Place with the same renowned quality and warm service.

Walk down the hallway to find an intimate, minimal, yet elevated space. MINE offers a selection of sake, mocktails, wine, shochu as well as ume and kajitsu shu (fruit liquor), making it the perfect stop for happy hour (5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) on your way home from work, or, as a romantic date night.

The menu offers something for everyone with light bites like the AgeDashi Tofu, made with fried tofu and jalapeño daikon. The hearty signature menu boasts options like the Japanese Beef Tataki, a beautifully seasoned ribeye served with a citrusy ponzu and a side of wasabi. MINE also has noodle options like the Pork Curry Udon made with scallion, fried tofu pouch and a cream drizzle for all the umami goodness.

MINE's style of sushi is "oshizushi" or in English, pressed sushi. This means the rice is in an unconventional cube shape, making it the perfect Instagram moment. However, this sushi is more than just a good Insta; the high quality fish and traditional Japanese techniques are the real show stoppers. Guests can order a la carte or a perfectly portioned platter for sharing. Can't decide what to order? MINE's menu features prix fixe options so guests can sit back, relax, and enjoy the sheer bliss that is high quality sushi at a reasonable price.

Take your taste buds to Japan, or skip the airport traffic and head to MINE Craft Sushi at 15 St. Marks Place. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 p.m to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/minecraftsushi. Large parties can reserve via phone at (646) 596-8180 or by emailing at minecraftsushinyc@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MINE Craft Sushi



Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best Photo
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24 Photo
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTES FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale Photo
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC Photo
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC
This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East VillageMINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
March 24, 2023

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's BestReview: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
March 24, 2023

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
March 23, 2023

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and VerveReview: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve
March 23, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYCNATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC
March 22, 2023

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”
share