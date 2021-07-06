MICO-Small Batch Tequilas to Experience

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

MICO is a new classic, one that is modern in spirit yet crafted with respect to the legacy of world-class tequila. Their master distiller creates proprietary blends in small batches. She is an experienced artisan who finds the perfect balance between the tequila's smoothness and flavor, sweetness and spice.

Each bottle of MICO is an expression of the company's meticulous dedication to the craft. The tequila is pure, yet complex, rested not aged. The double-distilled spirit is refined to the point of being rarified.

You can purchase MICO tequilas on their web site and at retailers. They are available in Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Bottles can be purchased individually, in a three bottle party pack or a six bottle party pack.

MICO Reposado is aged in American Oak whiskey barrels then finished in Napa Valley Cabernet barrels to create warm vanilla notes that marry with the tequila's natural agave edge. The result is a Tennessee-inspired finish that doesn't forget its Jalisco roots.

MICO Añejo is aged in American Oak bourbon barrels then finished in Alexander Valley Cabernet barrels, full-bodied red wine meets the rugged refinement of tequila to make for a complex, rich finish with notes of tobacco spice and dried fruit.

MICO Blanco is crafted in small batches with only the three essential ingredients of water, 100% Blue Weber Agave, and time. The expression opens on a floral nose and finishes with the tequila's ripe, natural agave characteristics.

And check out these two recipes with MICO tequilas. They are cocktails you'll want to make again and again.

Mico Añejo Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

-1/4 ounce baking spice simple syrup (simple syrup made with star anise, all spice and cinnamon)

-1 dash Angostura Bitters

-2 dashes orange bitters

-2 ounces Mico Añejo

-Orange twist (for garnish)

Method: Add and combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 10-12 seconds. Pour over 1 large ice cube in rocks glass with an orange twist.

Mico Tequila Sour

Ingredients:

-1 medium sized egg

-3/4 ounce of simple syrup

-3/4 ounce of lemon juice

-2 dashes Angosturo Bitters

-2 ounces of Mico Reposado

-Lemon twist (for garnish)

Method: Add egg white and combine all ingredients into a shaker. Dry Shake for 15 to 18 seconds. Add ice to top of shaker and shake for 12 to 15 seconds vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass. Add 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters and garnish with a twist of lemon.

For more information on MICO, please visit https://www.micotequila.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MICO