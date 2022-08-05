Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATEUS Embraces The New Shape of Rosé and a Special Partnership

Mateus Dry Rosé 2021

Aug. 5, 2022  
Mateus, the iconic Portuguese rosé brand, is celebrating 80 years of winemaking. With the release of Mateus Dry Rosé 2021 in its beautifully curvy shaped bottle, people everywhere are embracing the delightful wine.

Mateus Dry Rosé 2021 is comprised of mostly Portuguese grape varietals. From the first sip, the wine transports you to the coastal beaches of Portugal, with a warm summer sun that invites you to sip a refreshing glass of rosé. The wine is intensely fruity on the palate with a well-balanced finish. It looks wonderful in the glass with a peach color complemented with hues of pink. The rosé is best consumed slightly chilled at 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Pair it with foods that include salads, cheese plates, seafood entrees, and Asian inspired dishes.

And there's more good news. Mateus has recently partnered with Paintbox, the creative beauty brand, to launch the Mateus and Paintbox Power Couple Pack. Raise a glass and enjoy your creativity by creating a nail design. The Mateus x Paintbox Power Couple Pack is available for sale (SRP: $40) online or at Paintbox HERE. Stay fashionable all summer long with your rosé-inspired manicure and Mateus Dry Rosé in hand.

Mateus 2021 Dry Rosé with a 12% ABV is available in 750mL and 187 mL bottle sizes. To learn more about Mateus and to purchase, please visit https://www.mateusrose.us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mateus




