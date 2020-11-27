MARY'S GONE CRACKERS Adds a Real Thin Variety

Mary's Gone Crackers, the popular gluten-free, organic cracker brand, has just announced their new line of Real Thin Crackers that includes three flavorful varieties - Olive Oil + Cracked Pepper, Chipotle, and Sun Dried Tomato.

We recently attended a zoom presentation where we had the pleasure of learning about some exciting and creative ways you can serve the savory crackers. Here are a few, simple and delicious suggestions that are great as appetizers or for every day snacking.

Olive Oil + Black Pepper Real Thin Crackers are ideal with a hard, aged Gouda cheese. Another idea is to apply fig jam to the cracker, top with a slice or two of pear, and garnish with a pistachio.

Chipotle Real Thin Crackers can be served with a slice of sharp Cheddar cheese and a slice of an apple. Try them also with a slice of avocado topped with Escabeche (pickled Spanish vegetables).

Sun Dried Tomato Real Thin Crackers can topped with young Asiago cheese and Soppressatta. Just slice the cheese and sausage and place it on your cracker.

The Real Thin crackers can be enjoyed as dippers with hummus, salsa or spinach dip. Serve them this winter with a comforting, warm bowl of your favorite soup. Explore Mary's Gone Crackers' other selections such as their Original in flavors like Jalapeno and Herb, or the Super Seed with flavors that include Seaweed & Black Sesame and Everything.

To learn more about Mary's Gone Crackers and to shop for the crackers, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/. Follow them on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More recipes can be found on their web site at https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/marys-recipes/.

About Mary's Gone Crackers:

Mary's Gone Crackers is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available nationally and across Canada at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery, and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mary's Gone Crackers

