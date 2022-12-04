MARQUES DE CASA CONCHA Chilean Wines are Ideal to Sip, Savor and Pair this Holiday Season

With all of the food-centric holidays coming up, you may be looking for the ideal Chardonnay, Pinot Noir or luscious red blend to serve at the dinner table or bring along to the next gathering. Renowned Winemaker, Marcelo Papa of Marques de Casa Concha, one of Chile's leading wineries, offers some excellent advice for those looking to select wines for this festive season.

"It's all about balance," says Marcelo. "I try to reflect the terroir in my wines that bring out the best characteristics of the vineyards while staying true to the history of the grapes. The ultimate goal is a high-quality wine that adds a new dynamic to any table."

We are pleased to recommend three Marques de Casa Concha wines that accompany this season's delicious fare. Check out the suggested pairings and come up with some of your own!

Marques de Casa Concha Chardonnay 2020 - Limar's cool climate combined with the volcanic and red clay soils in the vineyard creates outstanding, racy Chardonnays that have more zest than their counterparts, thanks to brighter green fruit notes. This 2020 Chardonnay is silky in texture and has tremendous structure from 12 months in French oak barrels. Your loved ones who think they don't like Chardonnay are going to love this selection.

Suggested Pairings: This crowd-pleaser can kick a party off on the right foot when paired with festive starters, like Blue Crab Dip, Cranberry Brie Bites or Stuffed Mushrooms with Clams.

Marques de Casa Concha Pinot Noir 2019 - Despite Chile being the youngest of the main producing Pinot Noir areas, the grape finds joy in Limary Valley, where it can ripen slowly. The clay soils in the vineyard are rich in calcium carbonate that helps produce a bright, delicate and refined red. Boasting faithful notes of cherry and raspberry that are balanced by licorice flavors, this is going to be the wine you surprise traditionalists with.

Suggested Pairings: Keep it classic and pair this with the stars of the show, like Turkey and Stuffing or Glazed Ham with Pineapples & Cherries.

Marques de Casa Concha Puente Alto 2020 Heritage - This red blend is the winery's newest premium wine that pays homage to the Puente Alto denomination in the Maipo Valley, also known as one of Chile's most prestigious regions. It is a Bordeaux blend made mainly with Cabernet Sauvignon grapes (84%), with contributions of Cabernet Franc (12%) and Petit Verdot (4%).

Suggested Pairings: This beautiful red blend pairs well with appetizers to get the party started. Serve it with Stuffed Portobella Mushrooms, a cheese platter with hard cheeses, and Carpaccio drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

For more information on Marques de Casa Concha and their portfolio of wines, please visit their website at https://conchaytoro.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marques de Casa Concha