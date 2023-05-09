MAMA NEEDS A DRINK- Two Vodka Cocktails for Mother's Day

MAMA NEEDS A DRINK

Mother's Day is almost here, and mama needs a cocktail! Whether you're hosting your family, trying to impress your mom or you're a mom yourself looking for a beverage, look no further. Here are two delicious cocktails from American Harvest Vodka and Sunny Vodka! Both are refreshing and light for the spring season. Stock your bar and get ready to celebrate!

American Harvest's Grapefruit Greyhound

Ingredients:

-2.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-4 oz. Grapefruit Juice

-1.5 oz. Rosemary Simple Syrup

-.5 oz. Lime Juice

Method: Shake and pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Sunny Vodka's Spritz

Ingredients:

-2 oz Sunny Vodka

-1 oz fresh lime juice

-1 oz agave nectar

-1 oz craft soda water

Method: Shake vodka, lime juice, and agave nectar. Pour into a rocks glass and top with soda water. Garnish with cucumber and a fresh mint sprig.

Photo Credit: Provided by the Producers




