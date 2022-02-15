MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Kicks off 2/21 with Restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester Counties of Pennsylvania
Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week running February 21st through March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($26.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($39.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the spring. Early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Estia Taverna, Founding Farmers, Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond, The Greystone Oyster Bar, Jasper's Backyard, Limoncello, Lola's Garden, Mikado Thai Pepper, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia, Rosalie, Savona, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. Registration for area restaurants is still open. In February, Main Line Today will host participating restaurants and purveyors at a special kickoff party, where guests will experience great food, drinks and more. Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito's Handmade Vodka and others. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.
"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We couldn't be happier with the final list of restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. This second-year event was timed to continue to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the spring season. We are counting down the days to opening day on February 21st. We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities."
"Let's all do our part in helping our restaurants stay open and serving us the great meals we have enjoyed, go out and eat," said Visit Delco PA CMP, Director of Meetings and Events Lou Marrocco.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 30+ restaurants that will participate this year reads like a who's who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants and nationally recognized chefs.
For its second year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.
Restaurants have the flexibility to offer the special priced lunch option, dinner option, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc. Please contact and confirm service with restaurants directly. Menus for the above locations are being added daily to the website, under each individual restaurant listing.
The list for 2022 includes the following participants:
333 Belrose Bar & Grill
333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 293-1000
https://www.333belrose.com
https://www.opentable.com/r/333-belrose-radnor?ref=1068
Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 580-6786
https://alessandroswoodfired.com
https://resy.com/cities/pha/alessandros-wood-fired-italian-and-bar
Amis Trattoria
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4782
https://www.amistrattoria.com
https://www.opentable.com/r/amis-trattoria-devon
Antica Italian Restaurant & Bar
1623 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(484) 770-8631
https://anticapa.com/
https://www.yelp.com/reservations/antica-italian-restaurant-chadds-ford?date=2019-07-25&time=1900&covers=2&source=yelp_biz
Avola Kitchen & Bar
625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 328-8584
https://www.avolakitchenandbar.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1021258&lang=en-US&corrid=50245197-7f1c-4e6c-9241-fff452dae014
Autograph Brasserie
503 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne PA 19087
610-964-2588
https://www.autographbrasserie.com/
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=213169&corrid=e04daa82-b8ab-4212-aed2-c64671ad93b6
Azie in Media
217 West State Street
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4750
https://www.azie-restaurant.com/
https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/azieinmedia
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 337-4810
https://Davios.com/kop
https://www.opentable.com/r/davios-king-of-prussia
DiFabios
1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
(484) 444-0850
https://difabiosevents.com
https://difabiosevents.com/
Estia Taverna
222 N. Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 581-7142
https://estiarestaurant.com/index.asp
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=147805&lang=en-US&corrid=25f35869-8b65-4c71-b4a1-fb929fffdb37
Founding Farmers
255 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(484) 808-4008
https://www.wearefoundingfarmers.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=845425&restref=845425&partysize=2&datetime=2021-07-30T19%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=eIWWJzyL1Y&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&corrid=9797591a-ff57-47be-8441-587f7eab6005
Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond
16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 251-9229
https://www.foxandhoundsmalvern.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=21382&restref=21382&partysize=2&datetime=2021-08-10T19%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=D8DSIhtvQh&corrid=462af6c3-9fc9-4e77-b0b2-74dc256d79ef
Fox Barn at Twenty9
16 Great Valley Parkway
Malvern, PA 19335
(610) 999-8410
https://www.foxbarnattwenty9.com/
https://www.foxbarnattwenty9.com/reservations
The Greystone Oyster Bar
7. N. Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
(610)-241-3369
https://greystoneoysterbarwc.com/
https://widgets.resy.com/?ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww-greystoneoysterbarwc-com.filesusr.com%2Fhtml%2Fc41dc8_3d7848823e4c4b39e6b90924203eb5ac.html&src=www-greystoneoysterbarwc-com.filesusr.com-widget&innerHeight=559&innerWidth=465&apiKey=qhdaIH5pUAoSuqPN4XazESFo9obGyK3F&venueId=51301#/venues/51301
Jasper's Backyard
101 E. 7th Ave.
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 897-8212
https://jaspersbackyard.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=261889&corrid=ff1ab102-893b-451f-a843-e95a5dee3cf8
Limoncello
9. N. Walnut Street
West Chester, PA
https://www.limoncellorestaurant.com/
https://www.limoncellorestaurant.com/
Lola's Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011
https://www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com
https://resy.com/cities/ardm/lolas-garden?date=2021-07-30&seats=2
Mikado Thai Pepper
64 E. Lancaster Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-5951
https://www.mikadothaipepper.com/
Walk in
Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia
150 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(267)-422-4201
https://www.pizzeriavetri.com/location/king-of-prussia/
Reservations: Walk in only
Pomod'oro
200 Chestnut St., Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 873-0405
https://www.pomodorodowningtown.com
Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue
Wayne, PA 19087
(610)-977-0600
http://www.rosaliewayne.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1071208&lang=en-US&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&corrid=796fdf76-6420-43fc-b0f9-f89d7b04f022
Rye BYOB
112 W. State St., Media, PA 19063
(610) 263-7832
https://www.ryebyob.com
https://www.ryebyob.com/reservations
Ryan Christopher's BYOB
245 Woodbine Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
(610)-664-9282
https://ryanchristophersbyob.com/
https://ryanchristophersbyob.com/
Savona
100 Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19807
(610) 520-1200
https://www.savonarestaurant.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=32455&restref=32455&corrid=a2b71ff2-5376-42fa-8efa-010b8a13a2e8
Terrain Café
138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4671
https://www.shopterrain.com
https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1017706&lang=en-US&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&ot_campaign=Terrain%20Website&corrid=e3a06839-41ef-41be-8429-006561d830c5
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 949-9084
https://www.blueelephantbar.com/
https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/theblueelephant/blueelephant-team
Verbena BYOB
102 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
(484) 732-7932
www.verbenabyob.com
https://www.opentable.com/r/verbena-byob-kennett-square
Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro
6 Park Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081
(484) 471-3997
https://www.villagevineswarthmore.com
https://www.villagevineswarthmore.com/
In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic. The latter will have a chance to shine at the Purveyor Showcase, held in mid-February (details to be announced). Participating eateries will receive tickets to this exclusive event, so they can connect with purveyors, network with other chefs and restaurants, and get energized for the days ahead.
Main Line Today is also proud to support and collaborate with Chester County Food Bank through Main Line Today Restaurant Week to bring continued awareness of local community food needs. For more about this important charity, visit:
https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/about-the-food-bank/about-us/
"Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week," said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. "This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community."
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.
Restaurant and purveyor registration is now open. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week
COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
Main Line Today Restaurant Week's volunteer advisory board consists of top leaders from area restaurants, hotels, tourism organizations and small businesses coming together for one common mission to develop and support this new program that supports the restaurants of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. Special thanks to the following advisory board members:
Rob Donaldson, 333 Belrose Bar & Grill
Kim Mullen, The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern
Joe Monnich, Stove and Co Restaurant Group
Rachel Ammon, King of Prussia District
Vern Burling, La Cabra Brewing
Jaimi Blackburn, Fearless Restaurants
Rachel Riley, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board
Lou Marrocco, Visit Delco PA
Xenia Scott, Main Line Chamber of Commerce
Ken Kearns, 118 North
Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Lodging and Restaurant Association
Bill Covaleski, Victory Brewing Company
Jim Fris, PJW Restaurant Group
Pearl Somboonsong, Win Signature Restaurant Group
ABOUT MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK
Main Line Today Restaurant Week debuted in summer of 2021, and continues in 2022 with both spring and fall editions. For the last 25 years, Main Line Today magazine has honored the area's top restaurants, shops, personalities and service providers with its prestigious "Best of" designation. Main Line Today readers, along with the editors, cast their votes for local favorites. Today Media now gives everyone a chance to experience the award-winning restaurants in the Main Line region, while also showcasing our area's first-class dining scene.
In order to find out more about the event, sponsorships and ways to participate, please visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.
ABOUT TODAY MEDIA
Today Media is a multi-platform communications company. In print, online and in person, Today Media delivers content readers always look forward to. Today Media publications include Main Line Today, serving Pennsylvania's Main Line and the western suburbs of Philadelphia; Delaware Today, serving the entire state of Delaware and Eastern Shore; The Hunt, serving the affluent region that includes northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Hudson Valley Magazine, serving the seven counties that border the Hudson River; Westchester Magazine, serving the affluent suburbs of New York City; the Italian-American Herald, serving the Italian-American communities of Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; and Delaware Business Times, serving the business communities throughout the entire state of Delaware.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amis Trattoria