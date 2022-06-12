MAGNOLIA NETWORK, FOOD NETWORK to Simulcast Premiere of “Silos Baking Competition” on Sunday, June 12 at 8:00/7:00C

Watch on Sunday, June 12 as home bakers travel to Waco, Texas, for a friendly, one-hour competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. Filmed in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas, six bakers are challenged to perfect a favorite sweet-treat recipe for a $25K cash prize and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu at Chip and Joanna's bakery, Silos Baking Co.

Note: Silos Baking Competition will premiere simultaneously on Magnolia Network and Food Network on Sunday, June 12 at 8p ET / 7p CT and streams the same day on discovery+.

"We are excited to be entering the world of food competition with an event like no other," said Allison Page, Global President, Magnolia and DTC. "The opportunity to film the show outside, surrounded by a live audience, brought a huge energy and sense of fun. And we are thrilled to partner with our friends at Food Network to bring the program to the broadest audience possible."

Magnolia received nearly four thousand submissions from home bakers around the country before narrowing the list down to six contestants from Wisconsin, Michigan (x2), Georgia, South Dakota and Texas.



Joining Joanna Gaines at the judges table are guest judges Andrew Zimmern (Family Dinner) and Zoë François (Zoë Bakes). Viewers can plan on a few unexpected drop ins from Chip Gaines, too.

An Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, United Nations' World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, chef, writer and teacher, Andrew Zimmern is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable personalities in the food world. As the creator, executive producer and host of Travel Channel's Bizarre Foodsfranchise and Emmy-winning series The Zimmern List, he has devoted his life to exploring and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food. In his special MSNBC series, What's Eating America, Andrew traveled the country to explore some of the most provocative political issues impacting Americans through the lens of food. In his latest series, Magnolia Network's Family Dinner, he hits the road once again to visit, cook and eat with families, sharing not just their cuisine, but their culture and traditions. Andrew also hosts the new streaming series, Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen, on OutdoorChannel.com.

As a trained pastry chef, best-selling cookbook author and celebrated baking instructor, Zoë François has become a leader in the world of baking. She has a gift for bringing the joy and empowerment of baking to enthusiasts of all skill levels. Breaking down the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts right from home. In her Magnolia Network series Zoë Bakes, she prepares her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family in her hometown of Minneapolis, MN. She is also the host of two Magnolia Workshops courses: Fundamentals of Baking: Cookies and Baking to Share: Quick Breads and Muffins.

The first-ever Silos Baking Competition was produced by the Gaines' production company, Blind Nil.

