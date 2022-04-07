MADE IN NEW YORK PIZZA Opens Second Location on Hudson Street

Made in New York Pizza has opened its second location at 561 Hudson Street between Perry and West 11 Streets. It's the sister to the UWS location that opened in December 2018 at 421 Amsterdam Avenue. This new location will feature a robust menu of pizzas in both traditional and square pies and by the slice along an impressive art collection of murals, NFTs and graffiti art that celebrate NYC. It is owned and operated by restaurateur Eytan Sugarman in partnership with Chef Lou Tomczak formerly of Emmy Squared. Sugarman's partners in the project include Gary Vaynerchuk, Guy Oseary, Ryan Tedder and DJ Clue.

The restaurant will serve its signature Made In New York Spicy Pepperoni Square and new specialties such as The Drunken Grandma (grandma style square with fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, fresh basil),Street Fair Square (sausage, shaved Vidalia onion and chopped cherry pepper), and New Margherita(fresh tomato sauce, pecorino, stracciatella cheese, basil and extra virgin olive oil). New vegan options, made with Violife Cheese, will also be available and include a cheese pie, a plant based pepperoni pieand a "vegan grandma" with hand crushed plum tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, and Sicilian Oregano.

The new location also boasts impressive art installations including an oversized graffiti mural by renowned Graffiti artist Lord Henry, created on the restaurant's floor and covered with epoxy for protection. The art is reminiscent of 1980's era street art in homage to Sugarman's upbringing in the city. Made in New York Pizza also features several NFT's from Sugarman's personal collection including a rare Bored Ape Yacht Club Ape and The Very, Very Very Lucky Black Cat, which is the symbol of Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends line of NFT's. The Black cat is considered by collectors to be among the top 100 NFTs in the world and it's on display for all to see and capture photos while grabbing a slice. A Crypto Punk and World Or Women NFT are also integrated into the art.

Sugarman also collaborated with Canadian artist Eric Faraci to create a photo collage titled "A Love Letter To New York" consisting of a full wall canvas work that encompasses hundreds of images of iconic people, moments, and images of NYC. Images on it include famous sports moments, scenes from movies shot in NYC, NYC iconic artists like Basquiat, Warhol, Keith Haring and LeRoy Neiman. It's a captivating piece with enough images to keep you looking at it for hours.

Made in New York Pizza's new location will be open from 12PM-12AM daily for takeout, dine in and will also deliver. It is at 561 Hudson Between West 11th and Perry.

Phone (646) 846 6270; Website- www.madeinnewyorkpizza.com; Instagram: @madeinnewyorkpizza

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Made in New York Pizza