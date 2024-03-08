Live Cook-off Series! “Beat Chef David Burke!” at THE GOAT by David Burke

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three up-and-coming TV-star chefs are challenging internationally awarded celebrity Chef David Burke - also a finalist of both Top Chef and Iron Chef America - in a cooking competition dinner series “Beat Chef David Burke” at THE GOAT by David Burke.

Don’t miss out! Tickets sales are already on fire! Tickets include the three-course prix-fixe dinner and the competition cooking show for $55++ per person. Photos and autographs with chefs too! You can purchase your tickets online at www.thegoatbydb.com.

A relaxing, social dinner for ticketholders perhaps; but a heated, yet friendly, competition between New Jersey’s latest celebrity guest chefs and Chef Burke!

Here’s the lineup of competing chefs and their Instagram handles for you to follow:

Sunday, March10: Lauren Van Liew, Food Network Chopped Champion @lauren_vanliew

Sunday, March 24: Casey Webb, Cooking Channel, Man v. Food @iamhusky4life on

Sunday April 7: Alexandra Donnadio, Fox, Next Level Chef @cookingwithzandge_s

The Live Competition begins at 4:30pm sharp.

Witness first-hand the chefs’ creativity as they devise dishes on-the-spot highlighting flavor profiles and presentation of a mystery ingredient.

A three-judge panel of two randomly selected ticket holders from the audience – you might be selected! - and a local dignitary will judge the cooking competition.

The event will start at 4 p.m. with a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, mingling and a brief Q&A. Your three-course dinner starts at 4:30 with table snacks fired up in THE GOAT’s special wood-fired oven, then an appetizer, a main and a dessert will follow while the chef competitions take place for a superbly unique, exciting dinner and a show! We respectfully ask that ticket holders be on time and seated by 4:30.

“I am from New Jersey and love to support the state and chefs who are from here,” Burke said about launching the competition. “My loyal restaurant followers know, I love great food and fun. Come see, taste and experience our friendly competition first hand!”

Beat Chef David Burke Event Schedule:

4 p.m. Reception passed hors d’oeuvres, Cocktail, brief Q & A and mingling.

4:30 p.m. Seated three-course dinner begins

First Cook Off

5 p.m. Appetizer

5:30 p.m. Second cook-off and judging

6 p.m. Main Course

6:45 p.m. Dessert

7-7:30 p.m. Q & A + photo time!

The Goat by David Burke is located at 1411 Highway 36 (Northbound), Union Beach, NJ 07735. Call (732) 264-5222 or visit www.thegoatbydb.com. Follow on social media @thegoatbydb. THE GOAT is open Tuesday – Thursday 4-9 p.m. Friday & Saturday Lunch Noon-3:45 p.m. Dinner 4-10 p.m.; Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Dinner at 4 p.m. New Jersey’s Best Happy Hour daily (bar only) with deep-discounted drinks and bar menu. Tuesday – Friday 4 – 6 p.m.; Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday all-day Noon until close.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality