Live Cook-off Series! “Beat Chef David Burke!” at THE GOAT by David Burke

Live Cook-off Series! “Beat Chef David Burke!”
Three up-and-coming TV-star chefs are challenging internationally awarded celebrity Chef David Burke - also a finalist of both Top Chef and Iron Chef America - in a cooking competition dinner series “Beat Chef David Burke” at THE GOAT by David Burke.
Don’t miss out! Tickets sales are already on fire! Tickets include the three-course prix-fixe dinner and the competition cooking show for $55++ per person. Photos and autographs with chefs too! You can purchase your tickets online at www.thegoatbydb.com.
A relaxing, social dinner for ticketholders perhaps; but a heated, yet friendly, competition between New Jersey’s latest celebrity guest chefs and Chef Burke!
Here’s the lineup of competing chefs and their Instagram handles for you to follow:
Sunday, March10: Lauren Van Liew, Food Network Chopped Champion @lauren_vanliew
Sunday, March 24: Casey Webb, Cooking Channel, Man v. Food @iamhusky4life on
Sunday April 7: Alexandra Donnadio, Fox, Next Level Chef @cookingwithzandge_s
The Live Competition begins at 4:30pm sharp.
Witness first-hand the chefs’ creativity as they devise dishes on-the-spot highlighting flavor profiles and presentation of a mystery ingredient.
A three-judge panel of two randomly selected ticket holders from the audience – you might be selected! - and a local dignitary will judge the cooking competition.
The event will start at 4 p.m. with a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, mingling and a brief Q&A. Your three-course dinner starts at 4:30 with table snacks fired up in THE GOAT’s special wood-fired oven, then an appetizer, a main and a dessert will follow while the chef competitions take place for a superbly unique, exciting dinner and a show! We respectfully ask that ticket holders be on time and seated by 4:30.
“I am from New Jersey and love to support the state and chefs who are from here,” Burke said about launching the competition. “My loyal restaurant followers know, I love great food and fun. Come see, taste and experience our friendly competition first hand!”
Beat Chef David Burke Event Schedule:
4 p.m. Reception passed hors d’oeuvres, Cocktail, brief Q & A and mingling.
4:30 p.m. Seated three-course dinner begins
First Cook Off
5 p.m. Appetizer
5:30 p.m. Second cook-off and judging
6 p.m. Main Course
6:45 p.m. Dessert
7-7:30 p.m. Q & A + photo time!
The Goat by David Burke is located at 1411 Highway 36 (Northbound), Union Beach, NJ 07735. Call (732) 264-5222 or visit www.thegoatbydb.com. Follow on social media @thegoatbydb. THE GOAT is open Tuesday – Thursday 4-9 p.m. Friday & Saturday Lunch Noon-3:45 p.m. Dinner 4-10 p.m.; Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Dinner at 4 p.m. New Jersey’s Best Happy Hour daily (bar only) with deep-discounted drinks and bar menu. Tuesday – Friday 4 – 6 p.m.; Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday all-day Noon until close.
Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality
Videos