Leading Ibérico Jamón Producer CINCO JOTAS Brings GastroTour to NYC in November

During November, diners can take part in a culinary adventure at some of New York City's best restaurants to celebrate Spanish food and the tradition of tapas. Starting November 11, restaurants and chefs around New York will participate in the 2021 Cinco Jotas GastroTour, where they will create a variety of unique dishes using Cinco Jotas, the leading gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham.

The GastroTour, which began in the United Kingdom in 2018, was held in New York for the first time in March, 2020, but was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, with restaurants resuming safe indoor dining, guests will be able to experience a flavorful journey, enjoying dishes from Michelin-starred and highly acclaimed restaurants. The GastroTour will run from November 11 - 20, 2021, and all dishes will be priced at $35 or less.

Guests can create their own progressive tapas itinerary tour based on their favorite restaurants or dish preferences and will have most of the month of November to experience the versatility of Cinco Jotas ham, a world renowned delicacy. *

Participating GastroTour restaurants and dishes include:

Casa Dani - Grilled artichoke hearts with Cinco Jotas ham (NOTE: RESTAURANT OPENING STILL PENDING)

Mercado Little Spain - Uni (sea urchin) with tripe and Cinco Jotas ham

Salinas - Spanish Torrija (French Toast) and Cinco Jotas ham

Ernesto's - Open tortilla with truffles and Cinco Jotas ham

Gabriel Kruether - Grilled bouchot mussels with Cinco Jotas ham

Daniel - Flaked Atlantic cod with Organic Montana Beluga Lentils, braised onions, Little Neck clams and Cindo Jotas ham

Oliva - Garlic sausage with lentils and Cinco Jotas ham

Casa Mono - Arroz Meloso (melty rice) with carabineros and Cinco Jotas ham

Le Pavillon - Delicata Squash tart, Ossau iraty emulsion, wild Maine blueberries and Cinco Jotas ham

Tomiño - Lobster cannelloni with Cinco Jotas ham and lobster bisque

Nai Tapas - Cornbread with carabinero, tobiko and Cinco Jotas ham

Participating guests will also have the opportunity to win a trip for two to Jabugo, Spain, where they can visit the centuries-old Cinco Jotas curing cellars to meet the artisans and learn about the fine art of Cinco Jotas ham curing, carving and tasting. One winner will be selected at random. For a chance to win, guests must follow @cincojotas on Instagram, order the special Cinco Jotas dish at a participating restaurant, post a photo or video of the dish with the hashtag #gastrotourcincojotasny, and tag the participating restaurant.

* Note: All guests are required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Restaurants will validate vaccination status with a physical vaccination card, photo of your vaccination card, a government-provided digital record, or the Health Pass by CLEAR.

About Cinco Jotas

Founded in 1879, Cinco Jotas is a premium gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham of the highest quality. Raised free range in the woodlands of Jabugo (Southwest Spain), Cinco Jotas native Iberian pigs feed on acorns, roots and herbs. Cinco Jotas acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham has long been considered to be one of Spain's National Treasures. Now the official partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, an exclusive annual event in the world of international gastronomy, Cinco Jotas is sold in over 40 countries, the leader in terms of global sales in the 100% ibérico luxury ham market in Spain. A portion of all proceeds from our ham products goes towards preserving the Spanish meadows (dehesas) by way of the regional University of Huelva.

Photo Credit: "Flaked Atlantic Cod" prepared by Chef Eddy Leroux at Daniel