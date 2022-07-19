LONG ISLAND Dining Destinations

Limani Roslyn is an upscale Greek-Mediterranean restaurant located in Roslyn that has been serving its diners faithfully for 12 years. The idea for the restaurant was conceptualized when the ownership team realized that a truly authentic Greek-Mediterranean menu was not available on Long Island and the void needed to be filled. Consulting Chef M.J. Alam of Limani New York currently oversees the kitchen. Limani Roslyn creates a truly exceptional experience for its guests, highlighting clean Mediterranean flavors that never distract from the profiles of the local healthy ingredients the team has carefully selected to plate. Limani creates a truly exceptional experience for its guests, highlighting clean Mediterranean flavors that never distract from the profiles of the local healthy ingredients the team has carefully selected to plate.

Highlights from Limani's menu include Tunisian Octopus: Grilled, piled high, dressed with virgin olive oil and white vinegar; Lamb Chops: Colorado Lamb Chops, served with cauliflower and broccoli; and Branzino: A whole fish, encased in salt and served tableside.

To go along with Limani's extensive menu, guests can also enjoy an innovative beverage program which boasts a selection of cocktails including the VIP-TINI: vodka with infused fresh pineapple, and the Mediterranean Mule: Figenza Fig vodka and pomegranate juice, fresh lime juice, and topped with ginger beer. A global wine list with by the glass and bottle offerings are also available along with a selection of beers by the bottle. A spacious, enclosed outdoor patio provide ample seating for refreshing al fresco dining.

-Prime 1024, the beautiful modern Italian steakhouse with an urban ambiance, has been serving Long Island faithfully for nearly three years. The restaurant has now been redesigned and features gorgeous glass and dark wood partitions between each of the tables. The team has also created an al fresco dining experience with tables dressed in white tablecloths, separated by glass partitions and even curtains for a completely enclosed "cabana style" experience. The menu's main event is the selection of top-grade steaks and chops, plating different juicy and tender signature cuts from a well-known local butcher with mouthwatering options. Prime 1024's "for the table cuts" - steaks to share - are ideal for special events or larger group dinners, creating a truly memorable moment with the 42 oz. Prime Porterhouse Steak and 40 oz. Prime Tomahawk Steak. The restaurant features two event spaces, one large enough for a party of 25 and the other intended for more intimate gatherings.

Highlights from Prime 1024's menu include Blue Point Oysters; Pappardelle Al Ragù: Al Ragu Meat, house-made Pappardelle topped with Ricotta cheese; and Berkshire Pork Chop: Thick-cut Berkshire Pork, served with smashed sunchokes, guanciale, cabbage, and apple.

Prime's beverage program offers a perfectly curated selection of Italian and American wines to go along with a menu of specialty cocktails including the Gold Rush: Four Roses bourbon, honey, lemon, and ginger; Spicy Passionfruit Margarita: Jalapeño infused Exotico tequila, passionfruit, and pineapple. Prime also offers delivery on DoorDash with their Curbside Menu, offering family style platters.

-Limani Taverna, is new restaurant concept from Limani Hospitality Group, known for locations of Limani in New York and Roslyn, as well as Prime 1024 Steakhouse and Limani Mezze, has launched in the former Oniro Taverna & Lounge location. The new menu spotlights inventive, playful dishes and reimagined Greek classics, blending the taverna aspects of Oniro with the elegance that has become synonymous with Limani. The remodeled restaurant space is expansive and bathed in earth tones and without dividers, allowing the space to truly open. The main dining room features tables adorned with white tablecloths and seashell-shaped lighting fixtures hung from above. A lounge area with an indoor fireplace can be found near a marble bar, perfect for an after-work drink and small bites. The windows are beautiful white carved arches that showcase antique ceramic vases. Limani Taverna also has a beautiful tree-lined outdoor patio. Highlights from Limani Taverna's menu include Astakomakaronada: 1 ¼ pounds of lobster served over linguine with tomato sauce; Lamb Chops: Grilled and served with lemon potatoes and tzatziki; and Filet Mignon Kebabs: Two skewers served with pita, tzatziki, and crispy fires.

The beverage program offers a wide selection of Greek wines as well as a number of specialty cocktails such as Ananas, pineapple-infused vodka; Dionysus, fig infused metaxa, Stoli vanilla, pomegranate juice, splash of lemon; and Simera, Aris Vodka, peach schnapps, passion fruit juice and cranberry juice. Guests can also enjoy their selection of coffees like Loumidis Greek Coffee and Nescafe Frappe, and teas such as Egyptian Chamomile and Earl Gray.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Limani Roslyn