LONG BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL and Devour! Partner for “Chefs and Shorts” at Allegria Hotel

A feast for the eyes and the stomach is coming back to Long Beach! On Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. the Long Beach International Film Festival is partnering with Devour! for the 3rd year in a row to present a unique dining experience pairing gastronomy and short films at the chic beach-front Allegria Hotel. At "Chefs & Shorts," guests will enjoy a five-course meal with wine pairings, each course inspired by a short film. Tickets start at $149.99 and are available here.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Devour! for the third year in a row. Their partnership has allowed us to produce this one-of-a-kind event that is great for foodies and film fanatics alike. Chefs & Shorts is a wonderful way to enjoy both film and food on the shores of Long Beach," said Craig Weintraub, co-founder of LBIFF.

Below is the menu lineup and the film that inspired each dish:

-Chef: Seadon Shouse, Halifax at the W Hotel Hoboken, NJ

Film: Nova Scotia directed by Daniel Klein & Mirra Fine

Dish: Warm Seafood 'Salad' smoked mussels, smoked trout, lobster, local greens, nduja coral cream, seaweed toast, crispy sunchokes

-Chef: Andrew Allotti, Grotta Di Fuoco, Long Beach, NY

Film: Pulled Strings directed by Vicki Chau-Ryan

Dish: Spaghetti alla Chitarra, spicy garlic shrimp, sesame, chive crumbs.

-Chef: Guy Reuge, Mirabelle Restaurant, Stony Brook, NY

Film: In a Nutshell directed by Fabio Friedli

Dish: Crisp branzino, cauliflower custard, slow roasted beets, candy striped beets, beet vinaigrette, chives scented oil

-Chef: John Maffei, Allegria Hotel, Long Beach NY

Film: How Mr and Mrs Gock Saved the Kumara directed by Felicity Morgan-Rhind

Dish: Smoked duck breast, gooseberry ketchup, purple sweet potato confit, watermelon radish slaw.

-Chef: Michael Howell, Devour! The Food Film Fest

Film: What if Michael Bay Made Waffles? directed by David Ma

Dish: Waffle, lemon curd, hibiscus purée, maple-poached peach, cinnamon mousse, pop rocks, Justus chocolate, strawberry.

The eighth annual Long Beach International Film Festival includes red carpet premieres, filmmaker receptions, compelling panel discussions, celebrity appearances, sophisticated culinary events, beach concerts, a casino night and more-there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

For more information about LBIFF and the 2019 events please visit: http://www.longbeachfilm.com/.

About Long Beach International Film Festival

The LBIFF premiered in 2012 with just 50 submissions and showcased 12 films with free screenings on the beach. Ever since its inception, the Long Beach International Film Festival has set up an entertainment hub on the shore of Long Beach, reimagining a summer night filled with entertainment. In Manhattan's backyard, LBIFF hosts many film fanatics and culture junkies from around the world to experience film and much more on the oceanfront. The four days consists of foodie events, film screenings and panels and a unique opportunity to watch films under the stars.

About Devour! The Food Film Fest

Combining cinematic talent with extraordinary gastronomic activities, Devour! The Food Film Fest is the world's largest film festival focused on food and drink. The annual six day long festival held each October in Wolfville Nova Scotia Canada hosts 100+ events, high profile chefs and celebrated filmmakers from around the world. In addition, Devour! partners on or presents more than 14 international events each year across Canada, the United states and Europe www.devourfest.com

Photo: Chili and balsamic-glazed pork loin with summer succotash by Chef John Maffei of the Allegria Hotel. The dish was part of 2017 "Chefs & Shorts" in Long Beach.

Photo Credit: Long Beach International Film Festival.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You