LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday Evenings

LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Sean Piccarreto of VENTANAS in Fort Lee, NJ Photo 1 Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Sean Piccarreto of VENTANAS in Fort Lee, NJ
Review: CASA BOND in NoHo for Inspired Mexican Fare in a Wonderful Setting Photo 2 Review: CASA BOND in NoHo for Inspired Mexican Fare in a Wonderful Setting
TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village Photo 3 TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25 Photo 4 Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25

LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday Evenings

Partners Luca and Girogia Fadda, and their lifelong friend Nicola Paganelli opened Epistrophy and Le Fanfare to bring cozy, authentic Italian dining destinations to NoLita and Greenpoint respectively. Inspired by their small hometown in Sardinia, Italy, the restaurants have become neighborhood staples with menus that showcase the rustic fare reminiscent of their roots, highlighting dishes like housemade pastas and traditional Sardinian classics, alongside locally sourced ingredients from New York farms. 

The two popular NYC restaurants, Epistrophy and Le Fanfare offer live jazz music on Sunday evenings as well as a pasta happy hour on select weekdays.

On weekdays from 3:30-6:30pm, Epistrophy offers a pasta happy hour, which consists of three popular pasta dishes, Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu, Pappardelle ai Funghi, and Trofie Pesto, all featuring housemade pastas for $12 each. The happy hour menu also features rotating cocktail, wine, and beer specials. 

Le Fanfare offers a pasta happy hour all night on Monday-Wednesdays, featuring Pappardelle with beans and mussels, Tagniolini with mushrooms and parmigiano fondue, and Spaghetti with octopus, bottarga and chives for $15 each.

Currently, on Sunday evenings from 7-9 PM, to enhance the guest experience, both restaurants offer live jazz music, featuring local musicians and occasionally a performance from owner Luca Fadda himself. 

Epistrophy is located at 200 Mott Street, New York, NY.  Visit https://epistrophynyc.com/

Le Fanfare is located at 1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Visit http://www.lefanfare.com/

Photo Credit: Giada Paoloni 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Review: HALIFAX Hoboken-A Marvelous Dining Experience to Relish Photo
Review: HALIFAX Hoboken-A Marvelous Dining Experience to Relish

Whether you live, work, or visit Hoboken, dinner at Halifax is a must! The food is a gourmand’s dream and the stylish, beautifully appointed modern dining room has a full sweeping view of Manhattan.

2
Wines from the EVATON PORTFOLIO for Valentines Day Photo
Wines from the EVATON PORTFOLIO for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day explore delicious red wines from Evaton’s portfolio. Whether you’re having a romantic meal or watching old school rom coms with your pals, or visiting a loved one, sipping red wine is a must on Valentine’s Day! 

3
NORTHERN LIBERTIES RESTAURANT WEEK from 2/2 to 2/11 Photo
NORTHERN LIBERTIES RESTAURANT WEEK from 2/2 to 2/11

4
Savor ARGENTIERA WINES from Tuscany Photo
Savor ARGENTIERA WINES from Tuscany

Argentiera offerings embody the purest expression of the vineyards. We had the opportunity to taste their Poggio Ai Ginepri 2021.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday EveningsLE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday Evenings
Wines from the EVATON PORTFOLIO for Valentine's DayWines from the EVATON PORTFOLIO for Valentine's Day
Review: HALIFAX Hoboken-A Marvelous Dining Experience to RelishReview: HALIFAX Hoboken-A Marvelous Dining Experience to Relish
NORTHERN LIBERTIES RESTAURANT WEEK from 2/2 to 2/11NORTHERN LIBERTIES RESTAURANT WEEK from 2/2 to 2/11

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You