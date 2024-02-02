LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday Evenings

Partners Luca and Girogia Fadda, and their lifelong friend Nicola Paganelli opened Epistrophy and Le Fanfare to bring cozy, authentic Italian dining destinations to NoLita and Greenpoint respectively. Inspired by their small hometown in Sardinia, Italy, the restaurants have become neighborhood staples with menus that showcase the rustic fare reminiscent of their roots, highlighting dishes like housemade pastas and traditional Sardinian classics, alongside locally sourced ingredients from New York farms.

The two popular NYC restaurants, Epistrophy and Le Fanfare offer live jazz music on Sunday evenings as well as a pasta happy hour on select weekdays.

On weekdays from 3:30-6:30pm, Epistrophy offers a pasta happy hour, which consists of three popular pasta dishes, Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu, Pappardelle ai Funghi, and Trofie Pesto, all featuring housemade pastas for $12 each. The happy hour menu also features rotating cocktail, wine, and beer specials.

Le Fanfare offers a pasta happy hour all night on Monday-Wednesdays, featuring Pappardelle with beans and mussels, Tagniolini with mushrooms and parmigiano fondue, and Spaghetti with octopus, bottarga and chives for $15 each.

Currently, on Sunday evenings from 7-9 PM, to enhance the guest experience, both restaurants offer live jazz music, featuring local musicians and occasionally a performance from owner Luca Fadda himself.

Epistrophy is located at 200 Mott Street, New York, NY. Visit https://epistrophynyc.com/.

Le Fanfare is located at 1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Visit http://www.lefanfare.com/.

Photo Credit: Giada Paoloni