LAZY SUNDAES Halloween Special

Lazy Sundaes

There's a Halloween special at Lazy Sundaes, the recently opened cafe offering a new café, that offers bubble tea and bingsoo (Korean shaved ice) sundaes. The café's concept is inspired by the Korean and Taiwanese flavors of the childhoods' of founders Tammy Na and Amber Luan.

Bingsoo is a Korean dessert made of finely shaved milk-based ice that is made through a machine that instantly freezes liquid to -58 degrees (F). This 'snow' is then transferred to a bowl and layered with various toppings, made of high-quality ingredients.

For Halloween, Lazy Sundaes is offering a Swamp Water Bingsoo, inspired by Shrek's swamp, topped with Oreo crumbles, matcha drizzle, gummy worms, crispy Belgian white chocolate pearls, and condensed milk of your choice (dairy or non-dairy coconut). The Swamp Water Bingsoo is on the menu now through Sunday, November 1.

To learn about the menu at Lazy Sundaes and find a NYC location near you, please visit: https://www.lazysundaes.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lazy Sundaes

