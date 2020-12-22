Kir Cocktails – Raise a Glass with THE BITTER TRUTH

We would like to share some special cocktail recipes for the holidays and ones that are ideal for celebrating "National Champagne Day" on Thursday, 12/31. These are twists on the classic Kir cocktail from The Bitter Truth, makers of premium bitters and liqueurs. Named for Felix Kir, mayor of France in the early 20th century, the elegant aperitif makes for an easy and festive libation for virtual Holiday toasts and for ushering in 2021.

Check out three easy, elegant recipes from The Bitter Truth's owners, Alexander Hauck and Stephan Berg.

Kir Elderflower

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz The Bitter Truth - Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz cold Champagne

Orange peel

Fresh Strawberry

Method: Pour ingredients into a chilled champagne glass

and stir gently. Add orange zest and a strawberry (optional).

Kir Apricot

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz The Bitter Truth - Apricot Liqueur

3 oz cold Champagne

Fresh apricot

Method: Pour ingredients into a chilled champagne glass

and stir gently. Add apricot (optional).

Kir Violet

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz The Bitter Truth - Violet Liqueur

3 oz cold Champagne

Method: Pour ingredients into a chilled champagne glass

and stir gently.

About The Bitter Truth

Founded by 2008 by Alexander Hauck and Stephan Berg, The Bitter Truth produces a collection of award-wining premium bitters, liqueurs and spirits. In addition to extensive selection of expertly crafted bitters, the company's line of premium liqueurs & spirits come in a wide range of flavors including cocktail essentials like Violet and Elderflower and their own take on Tiki staples - Golden Falernum and Pimento Dram. The Bitter Truth can be found at fine wine & spirits stores nationwide. Visit: https://the-bitter-truth.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bitter Truth