KOSTERINA Launches New Line of Olives

KOSTERINA Olives

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo 1 Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More
Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE Photo 2 Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE
THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Se Photo 3 THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season
CALLING ALL BRAVO FANS: Meet The OG Housewives At Pink Taco Times Square Photo 4 CALLING ALL BRAVO FANS: Meet The OG Housewives At Pink Taco Times Square

KOSTERINA Launches New Line of Olives

Kosterina, the brand known for its bestselling Greek  Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil and other Mediterranean-sourced food and beauty products, is launching a new line of olives through their website featuring three crowd-pleasing flavors. Sold together as a set of three, The Kosterina Organic Olives consists of Greek Herb Kalamata OlivesCoriander & Pink Pepper Green Olives; and Spicy Kalamata Olives. Packaged in beautiful, vacuum-sealed glass jars, Kosterina olives are designed to be the new go-to for sophisticated snacking, leveling up salads, adding exciting variety to charcuterie boards, and more.


Kosterina was founded by Greek-American and certified olive oil sommelier, Katerina (Katina) Mountanos. Ararity in olive oil production, Kosterina intentionally harvests their olives early, while they’re still green, which allows for a higher concentration of polyphenols: powerful antioxidants that are known to protect against the development of chronic diseases. The result is their more healthful and complex flavored olive oil that has built a cult following and is consistently ranked as one of the best olive oils on the market.

Find out what makes Kosterina Olives Unique!

-Kosterina olives are handpicked from the hillsides of Southern Greece and are cured for up to 12 months, resulting in a fermented, high probiotic olive that offers complex flavor, in addition to digestive health benefits. 

-Kosterina olives are dry packaged in 7 oz. vacuum-sealed jars, making them easy to snack on or add to dishes without the mess of needing to drain the jar or oily fingers.  

-Kosterina is launching three different varieties of olives: Greek Herb Kalamata (organic kalamata olives, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano), Coriander & Pink Pepper Green Olives (organic green Konservoelia olives, sea salt, organic extra virgin olive oil, pink pepper, and coriander seed), and Spicy Kalamata Olives (organic kalamata olives, sea salt, organic chili extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, chili, marjoram) 

For more information on Kosterina, please visit https://www.kosterina.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kosterina



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
ENGINE GIN-Recipes for Formula 1 Racing Fans and Many More Photo
ENGINE GIN-Recipes for Formula 1 Racing Fans and Many More

ENGINE Gin is the gin inspired by the world of motorsports.

2
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-Were Talking Whiskey and Food Pairings Photo
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food Pairings

With the crisp, cool weather and holidays coming, you will want to savor Cataleja with its markedly rich flavor and texture.  It’s also an opportunity to discover food pairings that go nicely with the whiskey.

3
Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE Photo
Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Michael Lomonaco about his career and Porter House for our “Chef Spotlight.”

4
TIA MARIA for Your Espresso Martini Photo
TIA MARIA for Your Espresso Martini

Tia Maria, introduced in 1950, has consistently held the favor of coffee liqueur aficionados worldwide.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Review: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce TheaterReview: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce Theater
Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23
KOSTERINA Launches New Line of OlivesKOSTERINA Launches New Line of Olives
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food PairingsBALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food Pairings

Videos

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You