KOSTERINA Launches New Line of Olives

Kosterina, the brand known for its bestselling Greek Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil and other Mediterranean-sourced food and beauty products, is launching a new line of olives through their website featuring three crowd-pleasing flavors. Sold together as a set of three, The Kosterina Organic Olives consists of Greek Herb Kalamata Olives; Coriander & Pink Pepper Green Olives; and Spicy Kalamata Olives. Packaged in beautiful, vacuum-sealed glass jars, Kosterina olives are designed to be the new go-to for sophisticated snacking, leveling up salads, adding exciting variety to charcuterie boards, and more.



Kosterina was founded by Greek-American and certified olive oil sommelier, Katerina (Katina) Mountanos. Ararity in olive oil production, Kosterina intentionally harvests their olives early, while they’re still green, which allows for a higher concentration of polyphenols: powerful antioxidants that are known to protect against the development of chronic diseases. The result is their more healthful and complex flavored olive oil that has built a cult following and is consistently ranked as one of the best olive oils on the market.

Find out what makes Kosterina Olives Unique!

-Kosterina olives are handpicked from the hillsides of Southern Greece and are cured for up to 12 months, resulting in a fermented, high probiotic olive that offers complex flavor, in addition to digestive health benefits.

-Kosterina olives are dry packaged in 7 oz. vacuum-sealed jars, making them easy to snack on or add to dishes without the mess of needing to drain the jar or oily fingers.

-Kosterina is launching three different varieties of olives: Greek Herb Kalamata (organic kalamata olives, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano), Coriander & Pink Pepper Green Olives (organic green Konservoelia olives, sea salt, organic extra virgin olive oil, pink pepper, and coriander seed), and Spicy Kalamata Olives (organic kalamata olives, sea salt, organic chili extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, chili, marjoram)

For more information on Kosterina, please visit https://www.kosterina.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kosterina