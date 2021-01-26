KOSHER FOOD AND WINE EXPERIENCE is Open to All in 2021

With sold-to-capacity crowds, the annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) is undisputedly among the hottest tickets in the kosher culinary world. These massive events in New York, California, Israel, Miami, and London attract thousands of restaurateurs, chefs, caterers, and foodies who wait all year to sample the latest and greatest in fine kosher wines and creative cuisine.

Fans of the expo will be thrilled to know that social distancing won't spoil the party this year. In fact, those coveted tickets won't be needed when the 15th annual Kosher Food and Wine Experience goes virtual on Sunday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

All are welcome to sip and savor with the pros during this free livecast, presented by Royal Wine Corp. Program highlights include guided wine tastings with Jay Buchsbaum, VP of Marketing and Wine Education for Royal Wine; Erik Segelbaum,Food & Wine Magazine's 2019 Sommelier of the Year; wine blogger Gabriel Geller, Royal Wine's director of PR; and others.

"We spent quite a bit of time behind the scenes trying to figure out how to safely bring this experience to people while still capturing the essence of the show," noted Buchsbaum. "Yes, things will be a little different this year, but the virtual format creates new opportunities. For instance, the more intimate setting means we can do a deeper dive into the wines, wineries, and winemaking process."

Another innovative twist is the Official KFWE Tasting Kit, which will allow home viewers to sample wines with the experts. Each kit includes 100mL samples of 25 featured wines - each enough for 2-3 pours - from some of the world's most prestigious wineries. Kits also include a tasting guide, recipe cards, and shopping lists so guests can cook along too. Available for $250 (plus processing and shipping fees), tasting kits can be ordered through www.TheKFWE.com. Order by February 12 to ensure delivery in time for the event. Must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Of course, it wouldn't be a KFWE without the food. Celebrity chef, restauranteur, and James Beard Award winner Michael Solomonov will be on hand along with Chef Gabe Garcia of Tierra Sur and personalities from Kosher.com, the leading website for all things kosher. Viewers can watch their demonstrations and cook along in real-time. Detailed recipe cards with shopping lists and prep instructions will be available for download ahead of time.

"Just as Erik Segelbaum and Michael Solomonov are respected and admired in the global mainstream wine and culinary world," noted Royal Wine's Gabe Geller, "kosher and Israeli wines deserve the same indiscriminating quality and appreciation. KFWE was created to spread that message far and wide. So even though we are presenting on a smaller physical scale this year, KFWE 2021 will drive that message home to more people than ever."

This year's event focuses on the following releases - all of which are kosher for Passover: Carmel Signature Mediterranean 2017; Barkan Special Reserve Winemaker's Choice Cabernet Sauvignon 2018; Shiloh Secret Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017; Jezreel Valley Argaman 2017; Binyamina The Chosen Diamond 2017; Gush Etzion Winery Blessed Valley Chardonnay 2019; Tulip Black Tulip 2017; Netofa Dor 2017; Flam Noble 2017; Tabor Malkiya Cabernet Sauvignon 2016; Psagot Peak 2017; Teperberg Essence Malbec 2016; Hagafen Estate Bottled Coombsville Napa Valley Dry White Riesling 2018; Covenant Red C 2017; Herzog Variations Be-leaf Cabernet Sauvignon 2019; Herzog Generation IX Stags Leap District Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018; Chateau Leoville Poyferre Saint-Julien 2017; Chateau de Santenay Les Bois de l'Alier Mercurey 2019; Château Guiraud 1er Cru Sauternes 2019 ; Chateau Giscours Margaux 2017 ; Chateau Montviel Pomerol 2018; Capcanes Flor de Primavera Peraj Ha'abib Montsant 2017; Elvi Wines Herenza Rioja Reserva 2014; Terra di Seta Chianti Classico Riserva 2016; and Sforno Gran Reserva Red Blend Mendoza 2020

For more information on KFWE 2021, to register, or to purchase the Official KFWE 2021 Wine Tasting Kit, visit www.TheKFWE.com. Participants will receive a viewing link for the livecast along with recipes, shopping lists, and a sneak peek at featured wines.

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Since 1948, Royal Wine Corp., also known as Kedem, has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots date back eight generations to 19th century Czechoslovakia.

Today Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy, and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand, and Argentina. Additionally, Royal Wine Corp.'s spirit and liqueur portfolio offer some of the most sought after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard to find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities.Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest Mediterranean inspired contemporary Californian Cuisine. Follow Royal Wine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo Credit: KFWE 2021