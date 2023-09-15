KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

KINGS OF KOBE for National Cheeseburger Day

By: Sep. 15, 2023

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Kings of Kobe, the American Wagyu beef-centric restaurant is a sure bet, given what may be the area’s largest number of options with 14 on-the-menu burgers (half and one pounders) of the cheesiest persuasion.  And you can take advantage of what is definitely the country’s most extensive build-your-own-burger option, boasting more than 50 toppings chosen to complement the singularly complex, buttery and meaty flavor of the Wagyu patties.  There are nine cheese selections alone, not to mention the 15 house made sauces, the likes of spicy maple mayo and avocado ranch.  Then there are the 16 vegetable choices…. Bottom line, at Kings of Kobe, you can get very creative with cheeseburgers.

In fact, from Sept. 18 through Sept. 25, you can enter Kings of Kobe’s Ultimate Cheeseburger Competition for a chance to win cheeseburgers for a year!  That’s right, the winners – one for each Kings of Kobe location, Midtown Manhattan West and Jersey City, can indulge in their victorious cheeseburger once-a-week through Oct. 16 2024, gratis, and have bragging rights to their creation being featured as a special at the restaurant for a week.

 Kings of Kobe is located at 610 W. 42nd St., New York City 10036 and at 30 W. Mall Drive Jersey City, NJ 07392.  The Manhattan location is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Jersey City, Sunday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.   Both locations feature a seven-days-a-week happy hour with food and beverage specials from 3 to 8 p.m.  For more information about Kings of Kobe and its Ultimate Cheeseburger Competition honoring National Cheeseburger Day, please visit www.kingsofkobe.com or email info@kingsofkobe.com.

Photo Credit: Provided by Kings of Kobe



