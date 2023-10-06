KING'S HAWAIIAN Makes Busy Times Easy with Sliders and Tasty Recipes

These are busy times with the back-to-school season, fall festivities, and holiday happenings filling up our calendars. The secret meal weapon everyone needs are delicious sliders, made with King’s Hawaiian Rolls and Slider Buns. Their tasty Rolls and Buns have just the right touch of sweetness and they are the perfect size for sliders. It’s easy to unite busy parents and picky kids behind King’s Hawiian sliders because they are customizable, easy to make, and fun. They are also ideal for lunchboxes and time-saving family dinners.

And with the sports season in full swing, you’ll want to serve sliders made with King’s Hawaiian at all your gatherings for tasty crowd-pleasing fare.

Just follow the links to check out these terrific recipes that have been especially created by King’s Hawaiian! There's one for all tastes and styles!

Peanut Butter and Jelly and Banana Sliders are just as easy to make as they are delicious – so easy, in fact, that kids can even help to squeeze extra bonding time during this busy season!

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders feature mouthwatering slow-cooked pork and kid-favorite mac and cheese together on King’s Hawaiian Rolls for a weeknight dinner your family will be begging for week after week.

There are other sliders that you will love such as the Nacho Average Torta Slider, Lobster Knuckle Slider with Spicy Mayo, Hawiian Ham and Swiss Slider, BBQ Chicken Ranch Sliders, and more.

Get to know the full King's Hawaiian product line. They have Rolls, Buns and Loaves; Combo Packs; and Specialty Baked Items. Their Sauces and Mixes will add delicious flavor to your foods. There’s even a selection of merchandise for King’s Hawaiian fans.

For more information on King’s Hawaiian products and more recipes, please visit https://kingshawaiian.com/ .

Photo Credit: Provided by King’s Hawaiian