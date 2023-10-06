KING'S HAWAIIAN Makes Busy Times Easy with Sliders and Tasty Recipes

KING’S HAWAIIAN

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

WICKED to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Specialty Cocktails and Themed Treats Photo 1 WICKED to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Specialty Cocktails and Themed Treats
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo 2 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in Dumbo Photo 3 Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in Dumbo
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 4 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need

KING'S HAWAIIAN Makes Busy Times Easy with Sliders and Tasty Recipes

These are busy times with the back-to-school season, fall festivities, and holiday happenings filling up our calendars.  The secret meal weapon everyone needs are delicious sliders, made with King’s Hawaiian Rolls and Slider Buns. Their tasty Rolls and Buns have just the right touch of sweetness and they are the perfect size for sliders.  It’s easy to unite busy parents and picky kids behind King’s Hawiian sliders because they are customizable, easy to make, and fun. They are also ideal for lunchboxes and time-saving family dinners.  

And with the sports season in full swing, you’ll want to serve sliders made with King’s Hawaiian at all your gatherings for tasty crowd-pleasing fare.

Just follow the links to check out these terrific recipes that have been especially created by King’s Hawaiian! There's one for all tastes and styles!

KING'S HAWAIIAN Makes Busy Times Easy with Sliders and Tasty Recipes

Peanut Butter and Jelly and Banana Sliders are just as easy to make as they are delicious – so easy, in fact, that kids can even help to squeeze extra bonding time during this busy season!   

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders feature mouthwatering slow-cooked pork and kid-favorite mac and cheese together on King’s Hawaiian Rolls for a weeknight dinner your family will be begging for week after week. 

There are other sliders that you will love such as the  Nacho Average Torta SliderLobster Knuckle Slider with Spicy MayoHawiian Ham and Swiss Slider,  BBQ Chicken Ranch Sliders, and more.

Get to know the full King's Hawaiian product line. They have Rolls, Buns and Loaves; Combo Packs; and Specialty Baked Items. Their Sauces and Mixes will add delicious flavor to your foods. There’s even a selection of merchandise for King’s Hawaiian fans.

For more information on King’s Hawaiian products and more recipes, please visit https://kingshawaiian.com/ .

Photo Credit: Provided by King’s Hawaiian



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
CIRCLE LINES “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Photo
CIRCLE LINE'S “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Animal League America

Circle Line, the iconic sightseeing cruise, announces the highly anticipated return of the boo-loved boat ride, the “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise.”

2
Few Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Photo
Few Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels

FEW Spirits and Alice In Chains announce today the reissue of All Secrets Known Bourbon, a limited-release expression distilled by FEW Spirits Master Distiller Paul Hletko in collaboration with the Seattle Grunge pioneers. Bottles feature a custom-designed label by artist Justin Helton.

3
Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn Photo
Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn

New York is not shy of pizza places by any means. However, many tend to serve up the classic cheese or pepperoni while Public Display of Affection (PDA) is all about its veggies. Chef/owner Robert Guimond -(Speedy Romeo and Jean Georges) teamed up with his sister Emi Guimond to open this Brooklyn eatery back in 2020 to give Brooklyn patrons fresh pizza offerings that are not only geared toward those who love their veggies but who are vegan, too.

4
LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Celebrates 100 years Photo
LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Celebrates 100 years

Owners Anthony Cirone, Chris Taylor, and Anwar Khoder have moved the company forward and expanded it to six locations: Hudson Yards, West Village Greenwich Avenue, Bleecker Street, Grand Central Market, Chelsea Market, and a Brooklyn Factory and a store at Industry City.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CIRCLE LINE'S “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Animal League AmericaCIRCLE LINE'S “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Animal League America
Review: WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep-Excellent, Relevant and HumorousReview: WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep-Excellent, Relevant and Humorous
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in DumboChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vincent Cortese of bar56 in Dumbo
Few Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Finished in Tequila BarrelsFew Spirits, Alice in Chains Reissue “All Secrets Known” the 101-Proof Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Video
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You