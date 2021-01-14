KÖE Organic Kombucha for 'National Kombucha Day' on 11/15

KÖE Organic Kombucha is the fruit-forward, organic kombucha that comes in attractive, slim, and convenient cans. You can buy this surprisingly delicious kombucha at local retailers, on amazon.com and at thousands of convenience stores. The five tempting, trend-setting flavors that are currently on the market include Lemon-Lime, Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Ginger, and Raspberry Dragonfruit. Enjoy a cool, refreshing KÖE Organic Kombucha today on National Kombucha Day and every day!

KÖE is the only fruit-forward, shelf-stable kombucha that does not require refrigeration. It is packed with billions of live probiotics in each can. The probiotic power of real kombucha is widely known to help "boost immunity, aid in digestion, increase energy, fight joint inflammation, and detoxify," as stated by the Journal of Food Microbiology.

KÖE doesn't have the vinegary taste that is too often found in kombucha. Our readers will like that it contains just 8g of sugar needed for fermentation, and is only 35 calories for each 12-ounce can. All the flavors are made with real fruit juice and purees, a touch of 100% organic cane sugar, and they contain no artificial ingredients or sweeteners. All of the beverage varieties are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, kosher certified, and full of sparkling fruit flavor.

We recently attended a zoom event with Louisa Lawless, the Chief Strategy Officer for KÖE Organic Kombucha. She was enthusiastic about the fact that the brand is popular with consumers of all ages who are looking for an accessible, tasty "better for you" beverage. She stated, "During a time when all consumers have health on their minds, KÖE falls within the perfect intersection of function, value, craveable flavor, and availability."

KÖE is an ideal take-along beverage. The 12 oz. cans are easy to store and fit nicely in a cup holder or your cooler. The kombucha's delightful fruit flavors can also be creatively used in mocktail and cocktail concoctions.

For more information KÖE Organic Kombucha, and where to purchase, visit https://drinkkoe.com/. The kombucha has an SRP of $2.49-$2.99 for a 12-ounce can. Follow KÖE on Instagram and Facebook .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KÖE Organic Kombucha