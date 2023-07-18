KAYCO Expands Kosher Food Set at Whole Foods to Enhance the Consumer Experience

KAYCO Expands Kosher Food Set at Whole Foods

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Kayco, in partnership with Whole Foods, announces the expansion of its multicultural (Kosher) Foods section across all Whole Foods stores. With a focus on elevating the consumer experience, the updated selection of Kosher Certified products aims to meet the growing demand for diverse, better- for- you  and high-quality options.

Recognizing the increasing trend among consumers seeking Kosher Certification as a product attribute, Kayco and Whole Foods have curated a range of products that cater to a wide variety of preferences. Alongside well-established brands like Gefen and Kedem (Organic Grape Juice), and Manischewitz, new additions such as Heaven & Earth and Haddar bring fresh flavors and choices to the assortment.

The new collection includes Haddar Sesame Tahini both Plain and Seasoned  and Heaven & Earth Almond Butter Bites in Coconut Date and Coconut Hazelnut.

Moreover, Kayco now provides Whole Foods a comprehensive selection of Kosher and  gluten-free options, including Gluten Free Matzo, Broth, Candy, Cookies, Noodles, Cooking Wines, and Condiments. This expansion further solidifies Whole Foods as a one-stop destination for those seeking both Kosher and gluten-free products.

With over 50 new items introduced over the past year, the enhanced Kayco Kosher Food Set at Whole Foods guarantees a delightful shopping experience for all customers. Whether you have specific dietary requirements or simply appreciate diverse culinary offerings, the expanded assortment is designed to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

For more information on Kayco products, please visit www.kayco.com.

Photo credit: Heaven & Earth and Hadar



