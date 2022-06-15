Juneteenth Cocktail Celebration at aRoqa with Alan Henderson

Alan Henderson, former NBA player and founder of Henderson Spirits Group; his wife Maxine Henderson, creator of BOLLYGOOD, the first Indian-inspired sparkling beverages to hit the US market; and Monica Saxena, founder of the Michelin-recognized aRoqa in West Chelsea that fuses authentic Indian flavors with fanciful presentations both in food and cocktails, have come together to concoct cocktails to celebrate this year's Juneteenth and diversity.

Alan Henderson is one of the first African Americans to be represented in the spirits' industry. His quest is to create a richer social landscape; Henderson Spirits Group honors little-known African Americans who have made significant contributions to the world of spirits.

Maxine's Bollygood sparkling beverage is a spin on India's Nimbu Pani, a popular South Indian drink. However, Bollygood's version is low in sugar, consists of natural ingredients, and is a healthy option for hydration and great for blending with a favorite spirit for a refreshing cocktail.

Alan, Monica, and Maxine have created two celebratory cocktails at a discounted price of $15 for the occasion available at aRoqa from Friday, June 17th through Friday, June 24th:

Citrus Sensation: With Henderson Spirits' Tom Bullock's Burnt Orange Bourbon, fresh grapefruit juice, simple syrup, mint sprigs, and Lemon Ginger Mint flavored Bollygood

Desi Spritz: With Henderson Spirits' Birdie Brown Plain Hooch, carrot juice, lime juice, honey syrup, basil leaves, and Lime Basil Cumin flavored Bollygood

Besides the Juneteenth cocktails, Monica also has created a line of summer cocktails for aRoqa:

Violet Butterfly Margarita: Volcán Tequila, pea blossom syrup, amber vanilla, agave, and lemon juice

Gold Thyme Rush: Woodinville Straight Bourbon, pineapple juice, lemon juice, thyme simple syrup, angostura bitters

Hibiscus Garden: Belvedere Organics Lemon and Basil, hibiscus syrup, Elderflower liquor, lemon juice, and club soda

Lychee Martini: Belvedere Vodka, St. Germain, lychee juice, and a lychee garnish

aRoqa's small plates pair well with any cocktails and this year, is a destination to celebrate Juneteenth. In Alan Henderson's words, "We seek to bring new brands to people. And new people to people. Today, we 'Diversify the Bar.' Tomorrow - THE WORLD."

Photo Credit: Citrus Sensation - Courtesy of aRoqa NYC