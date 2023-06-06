Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC

Karamo Brown and Chambord
Shake up some fun across NYC this summer! Join Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Chambord, and iconic drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race on Saturday, June 10th at 1:30 PM for a pride-filled cocktail class - whether you're a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, we want you to show up and serve!
Karamo will be hosting alongside fabulous drag queens Derrick Barry and Nebraska at The Moxy Williamsburg. They’ll be serving up Karamo’s newest Chambord cocktail, the Karamo-Tini, and you know they’ll be bringing their A-game. Attendees will have some time for Karamo to sign some swag, take a photo, and learn more about Karamo’s exciting Pride plans with Chambord!
Check out the dates and make your plans!!
Cocktails with Karamo
Where: Moxy Williamsburg
When: 6/10
Time: 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM, and 1:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Host: Karamo Brown, Derrick Barry & Nebraska
Links to register: 1 PM Class, 1:30 PM Class
Where: Moxy, Williamsburg
When: 6/10-6/11
Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Host: Derrick Barry & Nebraska
Where: Moxy, Williamsburg
When: 6/17-18
Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Host: Tatianna
Where: Broken Shaker
When: 6/23-6/24
Time: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Host: Tatianna
Image Credit: Courtesy of Chambord
Videos
