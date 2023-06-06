Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC

Shake up some fun across NYC this summer! Join Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Chambord, and iconic drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race on Saturday, June 10th at 1:30 PM for a pride-filled cocktail class - whether you're a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, we want you to show up and serve!

Karamo will be hosting alongside fabulous drag queens Derrick Barry and Nebraska at The Moxy Williamsburg. They’ll be serving up Karamo’s newest Chambord cocktail, the Karamo-Tini, and you know they’ll be bringing their A-game. Attendees will have some time for Karamo to sign some swag, take a photo, and learn more about Karamo’s exciting Pride plans with Chambord!

Check out the dates and make your plans!!

Cocktails with Karamo

Where: Moxy Williamsburg

When: 6/10

Time: 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM, and 1:30 PM - 1:45 PM

Host: Karamo Brown, Derrick Barry & Nebraska

Links to register: 1 PM Class, 1:30 PM Class

Where: Moxy, Williamsburg

When: 6/10-6/11

Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Host: Derrick Barry & Nebraska

Link to register

Where: Moxy, Williamsburg

When: 6/17-18

Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Host: Tatianna

Link to register

Where: Broken Shaker

When: 6/23-6/24

Time: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Host: Tatianna

Link to register

Image Credit: Courtesy of Chambord