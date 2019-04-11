Jazz Brunch at LDV Hospitality's SCARPETTA in Nomad Hits All the Right Notes

Weekender alert! There's a new brunch in town that has everyone talking. Scarpetta, the fine Italian restaurant in Nomad, is presenting a jazz brunch every Sunday in their beautiful and elegant dining room from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. There's a prix fixe option, or you can order a la carte. With a nice selection of sweet and savory items, it is easy to pick something that suits your tastes. This outstanding brunch is known as "La Dolce Vida" or The Good Life.

Sit back and enjoy the music. The remarkably talented musicians play the right combination of toe tapping jazz favorites, along some great hit songs.

Start with a Sunday sip. Have classic cocktails like Mimosas or Bloody Marys. The artisanal drink selections include the San Remo with Elijah Craig small batch, St Germain, Carpano Antica, Campari, and citrus or the Basil Limonata with Greenhook Gin, Limoncello, Caravella, Prosecco, and basil. These special Brunch Cocktails and others are also available in large format. For those that prefer, there's a top selection of wines and beers.

Start your meal with a few items to share at the table like the Tuna 'Susci" with perfectly marinated vegetables and preserved truffle, the Creamy Polenta with fricassée of truffled mushrooms or some of Scarpetta's delectable toasts.

For an entree, the Almond French Toast is a must. It is a beautiful dish, served with mascarpone and orange preserve. If you're in the mood for something hearty, consider the Steak and Eggs with tender strip steak, salsa verde, and eggs served your way. Other mains include the Ricotta Pancakes with Chantilly cream and Vermont maple syrup or a very veggie Egg White Frittata with zucchini, yellow squash, spinach and smoked mozzarella. Guests will be delighted that the brunch menu includes delicious Italian specialties like Spaghetti with Tomato and Basil or the Beet Mezzaluna with Sicilian pistachios, ricotta and poppy seeds.

You can also order a few sides to go with you meal. There are fresh baked pastries with your choice of cornetto, chocolate croissant or a seasonal muffin. The Crispy Potato Hash with sofrito and scallions and the Fruit Macedonia seasonal fruit selection complement any entrée.

Top off your meal with a luscious sweet treat while you sip coffee, tea, or an aperitif and listen to even more of the wonderful jazz music.

Have an unforgettable weekend experience. LDV Hospitality's Scarpetta makes brunching true pleasure. Even though it just debuted in March, the brunch is already very popular, so we suggest you plan your visit and make advance reservations.

Scarpetta is located at 88 Madison Avenue on the corner of 29th Street at The James, New York. For more information, visit https://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/nyc or call 212.691.0555.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Scarpetta





