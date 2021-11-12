JUICERY HARLEM Celebrates Grand Opening with Live Music and Samples

Celebrate the official grand opening of Juicery Harlem by Chef Jappy Afzelius, Executive Chef of the 2-star New York Times reviewed TSISMIS with live performances by celebrity DJ Sasha Hart and Jay Vallo as well as complimentary smoothie and juice samplings for press and the general public.

Date: Monday, November 15th, 2021

Time: From 1 pm - 2 pm and 6 pm - 7 pm



Location: Juicery Harlem, 370 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10027



The juices are all cold pressed in-house from 100% raw ingredients using a Goodnature Juice Press System. Innovative smoothies consist of unlikely combinations that will be sure to please such as the signature Harlem Shake, a vegan smoothie made with mango, baby spinach, avocado, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut cream, and almond milk. For those on the go, or who prefer to get their nutrition in a more condensed form, juice shots are also available including the Sweet Revenge, made of strawberry, lemon, and ginger. Juicery Harlem will offer two vegan options that are ideal for a meal, an Açai Bowl, which includes strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes; Avocado Toast, avocado purée topped with radish, cherry tomatoes, lemon, and a mixed salad on country bread. They also offer a Tuna Melt, with organic wheat bread, wild tuna, and locally sourced muenster cheese.

For more information on Juicery Harlem, please visit https://www.juiceryharlem.com/ and follow them on Instagram @juiceryharlem.

Photo Credit: Sweet Revenge Shot, Courtesy of Juicery Harlem