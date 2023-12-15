JOURNEY NYC Presents their Holiday Season Dining

JOURNEY NYC

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS
Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure Photo 2 Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure
Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family Photo 3 Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family
HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8 Photo 4 HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn-Tree Lighting Event 12/8

JOURNEY NYC Presents their Holiday Season Dining

There is no need to stress about planning the last-minute dinner plans because Journey NYC at 27 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010 is here to make your life a lot easier with special 3 course pre-fixe menu.  They are serving seasonal specialty items for the holiday, along with their classics. With tabletop video projections in the holiday spirit as we travel around the world, this is bound to have a festive vibe for friends and family that won’t have you lifting a finger.

The holiday offering features a welcome drink of Prosecco and your choice of an appetizer, salad, and entrée in the beautiful Voyager Room designed by Broadway Tony-Award winner David Gallo. Appetizer choices include; Peruvian Ceviche Zesty ceviche, Japanese Aubergine or Crispy Calamari. Salad choices include Caesar Salad, Pumpkin Harvest Salad, or Arugula salad. Guests can choose from Grilled Branzino, Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, or Pollo al Mattone Chicken for their entrée.  The cost is $85 per person not including tax and gratuity and there’s an optional wine pairing for $35 additional. Journey is additionally serving up a special holiday treat, Santa’s Forest which is a Chocolate espresso cake with mascarpone, maple ice cream, and a pistachio tuile and toffee sauce. Other dessert options include Key Lime Tart, Poisoned Apple, and sorbet. Dessert is an additional cost.

Reservations with this holiday menu are available from December 19th to December 30th excluding Christmas Day from 6-9pm.  Visit https://www.journeyexperience.nyc/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Journey NYC



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
BORDEAUX WINES for Holiday Sips, Gifting and Much More Photo
BORDEAUX WINES for Holiday Sips, Gifting and Much More

As we are in the heart of the holiday season, our readers are looking for wines that are outstanding, yet certainly affordable. Bordeaux Wines are the perfect fit.

2
MARTINGALE COGNAC Launches Modern French Luxury Spirit in the United States Photo
MARTINGALE COGNAC Launches Modern French Luxury Spirit in the United States

Martingale Cognac has made its highly anticipated debut in the United States.  The emblem of a refreshingly new, creative, and unexpected style of Cognac, Martingale is the work of the Thomas family’s fourth-generation founders, Guillaume Thomas, the Founder, CEO, veteran Pernod Ricard executive along with Amaury Thomas, the Co-Founder and Master Blender.

3
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown Photo
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke recently opened as a restaurant with two distinct personalities, which, gastronomically and visually,  showcases two very different concepts.

4
Review: BLU ON THE HUDSON in Weehawken-A Must for Fine Dining, Sushi and Much More Photo
Review: BLU ON THE HUDSON in Weehawken-A Must for Fine Dining, Sushi and Much More

Drive, take the ferry, or travel by light rail and make plans to dine at Blu on the Hudson. This posh, yet very welcoming dining destination in Weehawken is located on the expansive, modern riverfront area on Harbor Boulevard.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Review: MIDWINTER'S NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ-A Delightful Holiday Show with Wintery Magic and MayhemReview: MIDWINTER'S NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ-A Delightful Holiday Show with Wintery Magic and Mayhem
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in MidtownPARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown
MARTINGALE COGNAC Launches Modern French Luxury Spirit in the United StatesMARTINGALE COGNAC Launches Modern French Luxury Spirit in the United States
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre GemReview: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem

Videos

Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize Video
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You