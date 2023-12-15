JOURNEY NYC Presents their Holiday Season Dining

There is no need to stress about planning the last-minute dinner plans because Journey NYC at 27 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010 is here to make your life a lot easier with special 3 course pre-fixe menu. They are serving seasonal specialty items for the holiday, along with their classics. With tabletop video projections in the holiday spirit as we travel around the world, this is bound to have a festive vibe for friends and family that won’t have you lifting a finger.

The holiday offering features a welcome drink of Prosecco and your choice of an appetizer, salad, and entrée in the beautiful Voyager Room designed by Broadway Tony-Award winner David Gallo. Appetizer choices include; Peruvian Ceviche Zesty ceviche, Japanese Aubergine or Crispy Calamari. Salad choices include Caesar Salad, Pumpkin Harvest Salad, or Arugula salad. Guests can choose from Grilled Branzino, Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, or Pollo al Mattone Chicken for their entrée. The cost is $85 per person not including tax and gratuity and there’s an optional wine pairing for $35 additional. Journey is additionally serving up a special holiday treat, Santa’s Forest which is a Chocolate espresso cake with mascarpone, maple ice cream, and a pistachio tuile and toffee sauce. Other dessert options include Key Lime Tart, Poisoned Apple, and sorbet. Dessert is an additional cost.

Reservations with this holiday menu are available from December 19th to December 30th excluding Christmas Day from 6-9pm. Visit https://www.journeyexperience.nyc/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Journey NYC