JOSE CUERVO Gives Fans a Chance to Fill Dream Roll on Tequila Cabinet

America's favorite tequila brand is putting five new titles up for grabs, with winners receiving exclusive perks including a "corporate card" to "expense" future tequila purchases

This past year has seen more Americans than ever perfecting their cocktail-making skills as they've spent more time at home. In fact, Google trends show that searches for "cocktail recipes" nearly doubled in March 2020 from the previous year - and, according to Nielsen, off-premise sales of tequila grew over 55% last year.

So after over a year of honing their craft, Jose Cuervo is taking the opportunity to recognize these new cocktail lovers by bringing them together to form a tequila-based coalition: the new Jose Cuervo Tequila Cabinet. A collection of honorary chief officers on the Jose Cuervo team that are united by their expertise in crafting the most popular tequila cocktails.

Open roles include: Chief Margarita Officer (CMO); Chief Paloma Officer (CPO); Chief Tequila Officer (CTO); Chief Tequila Sunrise Officer (CTSO); and Chief Bloody Maria Officer (CBMO)

Ideal candidates will be tequila aficionados with a knack for creating classic tequila cocktails for a chance to be a 'chief' cocktail maker. Each officer will have the chance to weigh in on future cocktail recipes to be published on Cuervo.com. Additionally, Cuervo's newest officers will be granted their very own Cuervo "Corporate Card" in the form of a gift card that may be used for up to $1,000 worth of tequila cocktails and ingredients - so cabinet members can continue to hone their craft and share perfectly created cocktails with friends all year long.

Plus, what would an executive position be without the flashy corporate perks? Selected officers will be flown to Tequila, Mexico - all expenses paid - for the first-ever Tequila Cabinet meeting in Tequila, Mexico (subject to restrictions detailed below). While in Tequila, officers will...

-Visit La Rojeña, the oldest active distillery in Latin America where Jose Cuervo has been produced over generations;

-Ride the famous Jose Cuervo Express in the train's brand new Elite Wagon ;

-Experience luxurious accommodations with an overnight stay at Hotel Solar de las Ánimas;

-Traverse Jose Cuervo agave fields with a demonstration of agave harvesting by expert farmers; and

-Attend the first ever Tequila Cabinet meeting, introducing all members of the Jose Cuervo Tequila Cabinet.

Think you have what it takes to be part of Jose Cuervo's Tequila Cabinet? To apply, fans will need to submit a short video to CuervoCabinetContest.com stating the position they're applying for and why they'd be the perfect addition to the Jose Cuervo Tequila Cabinet. Entries are due by July 6, 2021 and winners will be selected and contacted by the end of July.

To find out more about Jose Cuervo, please visit Cuervo.com and follow the brand on social media at @JoseCuervo on Twitter and @JoseCuervoTequila on Instagram.

*Please note that all trips will be conducted with COVID safety protocols in place which the winners must abide by. Any winner's failure to abide by the required COVID safety protocols will result in forfeiture of any and all winner benefits. Jose Cuervo reserves the right to reschedule the trip to Tequila, Mexico in its sole and absolute discretion. Additionally, the trip will be organized in accordance with state and local government regulations in the US and Mexico.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jose Cuervo