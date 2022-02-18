JOSE CUERVO Giveaway and Sweepstakes for National Margarita Day on 2/22

National Margarita Day is coming up on 2/22. We wanted to share some exciting news. Jose Cuervo is giving away up to 22,222 limes in celebration, so everyone can enjoy a Margarita with this very essential ingredient.

But that's not all. One lucky winner will also receive the golden lime with the grand prize of a trip for two to visit Tequila, Mexico and Latin America's oldest distillery, La Rojeña, where Jose Cuervo is produced. The visit will be followed by a weekend in Cabo San Lucas relaxing on the beach.

The sweepstakes runs only through 2/22 and to enter, fans can visit www.cuervolimes.com.

For more information on Jose Cuervo, recipes with their tequila, and where to buy products, please visit: https://cuervo.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jose Cuervo