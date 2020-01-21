JACK LINK'S Offers Better for You Snacking with Beef Jerky Products

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Get to know Jack Link's meat jerky products. Their take along items are very well packaged and require no refrigeration. Pop some in your purse, gym bag, backpack or lunchbox. It's a protein packed snack with up to 15 grams per serving and only 80 calories. Jack Link's is a tasty, low-fat, low calorie, and low carb snacking option made from 100% beef. They also work for people who are on Keto, Atkin's or Weight Watchers food plans.

Check out some of the products by Jack Link's:

Jack Link's Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is made with the same satisfying flavor from the iconic Link family recipe minus added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Jack Link's Zero Sugar Beef Jerky packs 15g of protein and only 80 calories per serving, ideal for protein lovers on the go.

Jack Link's Beef Bars have only 70 calories. Their Beef Steak Strip offers a real trifecta with 100% beef, 8g of protein, and a great flavor.

Jack Link's also has Sticks, Sausages, Cold Crafted Linkwich, and Jerky Lunch Packs. Be sure to explore their flavor assortment on various items that includes Original, Teriyaki, or Barbecue.

Our readers will like to know that Jack Link's offers a subscription program. The company will automatically ship your favorite Jack Link's snacks, straight to your door every month. Plus, subscribers get 15 percent off and free standard shipping every single month.

For more information on Jack Link's please visit https://www.jacklinks.com/.

