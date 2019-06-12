INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE Expands their Presence in NYC

Intelligentsia Coffee is the exclusive coffee provider of the much-anticipated TWA Hotel. As the exclusive coffee provider, their coffees are served at The Gerber Group's The Sunken Lounge, Jean-Georges Paris Cafe, hotel event spaces, etc. Guests can also get their caffeine fix from Intelligentsia's three mobile coffee carts serving both hot and cold coffee, along with a robust selection of Supermoon pastries and TWA-specific merchandise like luggage tags and pins.

Soon Intelligentsia will debut a full-service coffeebar across from the hotels reception desk. This will be the brand's second location in New York City, their first opened in 2013 inside The High Line Hotel.

Once open, the coffeebar will be the first of their NYC locations to serve a variety of offerings on tap - a nitro oat milk matcha latte, nitro cold coffee, cold coffee and a rotating sparkling Kilogram tea. Guests can also expect a stellar line-up of daily rotating seasonal single origin coffees, expertly made espresso drinks and seasonal drinks. The coffeebar will also feature the KB90, the next machine in La Marzocco's special edition anniversary line up. Named for espresso legend, former CEO, and current board member of La Marzocco International Kent Bakke, the KB90 will allow Intelligentsia's baristas to serve the enormously high demand at TWA more seamlessly while maintaining quality and even improving quality.

For more information on Intelligentsia Coffee, please visit: https://www.intelligentsiacoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Taylor Morabito





