INMYSCRUBS-Local NYC Businesses Team Up to Provide Thousands of Meals for Hospital Workers

A team of New York based entrepreneurs, including executives at Scout Lab, Jump450 and Teressa Foglia, announced the launch of the #InMyScrubs Challenge last week, which has quickly gained widespread appeal; raising 42,000 in just over 96 hours. The social challenge focuses on raising money through GoFundMe, which goes toward meals sourced locally that will be delivered to hospital workers. The team has had confirmed deliveries with Hackensack Meridian Health, Elmhurst Hospital, Westchester, NYU Langone Health and Bellevue Hospital.

The #InMyScrubs Challenge has partnered with the following New York restaurants: The Little Beet, FieldTrip, Sage Kitchen, DigInn, Lono Life, Burgrito and Purslane. Between the food partners, the team has confirmed 3,000 meal deliveries within the first two weeks of the fundraiser.

Influencers like celebrity makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes, acclaimed musician and influencerTezza, Bachelor contestant John Paul Jones, and celebrity DJ Hannah Bronfman have already posted about the #InMyScrubs Challenge. Follow the movement on Instagram here.

" Standing Together is one of our core values, so serving our community is most important to us during these tough times," said Becky Mulligan, CEO of Little Beet Brands. "We're teaming up with the #InMyScrubs Challenge to deliver healthy, plant-inspired meals from the Little Beet to the health care workers of high-need hospitals in New York. We are New York strong, united together and will continue to show up any way we can to support those in need during this crisis."

The team behind the #InMyScrubs Challenge and its impact are a group of entrepreneurs comprised of executives in technology, media, advertising, philanthropy, and government. Together, they provide a unique ability to support rapid relief efforts - including fundraising, supplier matching with hospitals in need of food, and critical public health awareness campaigns. The team welcomes any specialists who are able to drive the #InMyScrubs Challenge forward in order to drive revenue to local restaurants and feed health care professionals on the front lines.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Little Beet Brands





