HUDSON PRIME STEAKHOUSE in Historic Irvington, New York

Who opens a restaurant in the height of a Pandemic and soars with success? Hudson Prime Steakhouse located in Historic Irvington, NY with sweeping Hudson River Views. Whether you go there for the authentic Wagyu steaks sourced directly from Japan, or the perfect aged steaks picked at 4 am from Hunts Point, the most sought-after distribution hub for the best steaks in the New York, or the rest of the exclusive menu, it's a winner.

Hudson Prime Steakhouse is a unique, family-owned restaurant that boasts world-class quality. Located in the old Il Sorriso building, Hudson Prime is owned and operated by Gino and Floria Uli, the husband-and-wife duo who also own the highly rated Divino Cucina Italiana, located in Hastings-on-Hudson. To ensure that Hudson Prime provided the best steakhouse experience possible, the pair enlisted the help of well-qualified consultants-with management and chef expertise from such well-known steak establishments as Sparks Steakhouse and The Palm Restaurant. Aiming to provide the most premium quality meat available in the New York area, Hudson Prime Steakhouse has exclusive early am access to Hunt's Point Market where their in-house butcher selects USDA prime cuts, which are then dry-aged in-house for 30 days. Hudson Prime Steakhouse uses its three 800°F infrared broilers to cook their steaks to mouthwatering perfection. They also have a wine cellar, lined with 2500 bottles of wine, which includes their menu of fine Cabernets and more, for pairing with the meats, fish and the other menu items.

"We have our own aging box and age our steaks for 28 days," says Gino Uli, owner of Hudson Prime Steakhouse. "About the A5 Wagyu steak, many restaurants serve Wagyu from New Zealand or Australia, but we fly our Wagyu over from Japan. It comes with a certificate those traces everything back to the cow it came from. There is nothing on the menu that we don't know the origin of."

"We are of Albanian heritage," says Floria Uli "When someone visits an Albanian household, everyone stands up, and the guests sit. Albanian mothers at home give better service than five-star restaurants. Hospitality is in our blood."

Gino Uli moved to the United States at age 14 from Albania Mediterranean country that borders Italy, Croatia, and Montenegro. He started out washing dishes in his friend's brother's pizzeria at 16 years old and learning the business from the inside out after moving to the US when he was 14 from Albania and later and opening his own restaurants in Florida. Gino credits his Albanian background for his deep passion and understanding of food and ingredients, having been trained from a young age to find five ingredients and make a dish out of them. As his wife, Floria can attest to the quality and versatility of his cooking talents. "He can go into the fridge and grab thyme, peppers, onions and chicken and put something together that everyone loves, even the kids," and it was amazing," she says.

A true food connoisseur, Gino finds creative inspiration for culinary dishes everywhere he goes and brings that inspiration straight to the tables of Hudson Prime Steakhouse. Among the extensive selection of fresh seafood available at Hudson Prime are the Char-Broiled Oysters; Gino's personal spin on a delicious dish he found in a small town in South Carolina. Some more must-have dishes that can be found at Hudson Prime Steakhouse include The STEAK - of course; such as USDA Prime Cuts: includingDry Aged Porterhouse, Dry Aged Tomahawk, Dry Aged NY Strip, Dry Aged Cowboy, Dry Aged Boneless Rib Eye, Filet Mignon as well as the Japanese A-5 Wagyu

However, Hudson Prime Steakhouse is more than steak with mouthwatering entrees such as; Chilean Sea Bass: made with asparagus, mushrooms, butternut squash, and tomato coulis; Toasted Ricotta Gnocchi: topped with truffle cream sauce and cracked peppercorns; Veal Chop with crunch potatoes, buttery spinach, sage au marsala; Short Rib Cavatelli with 24 hour braised short rib, mascarpone and microgreens; Whole Fish Bronzino broiled with olive oil, lemon, asparagus and heirloom tomato verge and Colorado Rack of Lamb: served with ratatouille spring roll and mint pesto to name a few

Starters include the famous Seafood Tower with lobster tail, clams, oysters, shrimp and lump crab; the Charbroiled Oysters made with butter, garlic, parmesan and lemon, a Sushi Taco Trio, as well as an array of delectable soups, salads, sides and desserts.

The restaurant has amazing original cocktails, beer and wine and a fabulous Happy Hour Tuesday to Friday from 4 to 7 with special drinks and appetizers. The Sunday Brunch is not to be missed.

Uniquely, Hudson Prime Steakhouse is available for a variety of occasions beyond sit-down dining. Customers can shop at an in-house meat market where Hudson Prime's butcher will help them get the perfect cuts to cook at home on Saturday mornings. Hudson Prime Steakhouse also acts as a location for events, parties, and holidays, offering a special party menu. The private wine cellar with the 2,500 bottles of wine lining walls can seat up to 16, and the great room has accommodations for up to 40, perfect as a wedding venue.

The restaurant boasts a highly curated staff of culinary trained chefs, highly trained and personable bartenders and enthusiastic and knowledgeable wait staff.

Given Hudson Prime Steakhouse's family-style service setting, and amazing team, Gino and Floria can often be found around the restaurant. "When they see you there, they know that you care about and love the place, and people appreciate it," explains Floria.

About Hudson Prime Steakhouse

To view Hudson Prime Steakhouse's dinner, brunch, and happy hour menus, or to make a reservation, visit https://www.hudsonprimesteakhouse.com/ and keep up with them by following them on Instagram (@hudsonprimesteakhouse) and Facebook (@hudson-prime-steakhouse).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Prime Steakhouse